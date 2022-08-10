The shocking statements of Ryan Giggs’ ex-partner: “It was a cycle of abuse and then silence”

Ryan Giggs pleaded not guilty and could receive up to five years in prison (Reuters)

Ryan Giggs was denounced of acts of physical and psychological violence against his ex-partner Kate Greville and this week the trial has begun in England. The former player of Manchester United He is accused of controlling behavior during their relationship that began in 2017 and ended the day the woman went to the police. His accusations include “isolation, contempt, humiliation, harassment, degradation and mistreatment”.

This Tuesday, the members of the jury saw fragments of the statement that Greville made before the authorities the day he decided to ask for help for the ordeal he lived next to who was then coach of the Wales team, a position he resigned after scandal broke out on the public stage.

During the hearing in a court in Manchester, the representative of the prosecution, Peter Wright, told jurors that Giggs was responsible for “a multitude of acts of violence, both physical and psychological, against a woman he says he loves.” Now, some of these episodes could be heard in detail in the voice of the alleged victim, in the video recordings provided by the Police.

“He would want to have sex all the time. He didn’t force me, but he used sex to get to me. He was sending me really sexual messages. When we weren’t talking, he would send me sexual messages or photos. He constantly received abusive messages. It was a cycle of abuse and then silence. It made me feel like it was threatening my job. I was so worried that it would ruin my career, ”said the woman when recounting how the relationship began: “Then I discovered that I had been in a relationship all the time. He came and had sex. I felt used all the time. I wanted to have sex every other day. (Meanwhile he) was having sex with a totally different girl.”

Ryan Giggs resigned from his position in the Wales team after the scandal (Reuters)

Greville assured that the former soccer player constantly humiliated her and that she protested “the way she made the bed” or “how she loaded the dishwasher”: “It was like I was a maid, I was her staff member”held.

Although there were not too many episodes of extreme physical violence, but rather psychological, the woman described an event that occurred in the London Stafford hotel when he was flirting with other young women who were in the place. According to her account, when she returned from a nightclub, Giggs took her by the arm, took her out of the room they shared and prevented her from re-entering: “I was naked and all my stuff was in the middle of the hallway. She was humiliating. I had to go back inside with a towel around me.”

The images of her story corresponded to November 2020, when the 36-year-old woman made the complaint against the former Manchester United player. That day, Giggs he would have hit Greville on the head, hitting her on the lips, and he would have elbowed his sister in the jaw, who had intervened to defend her.

For his part, the former footballer’s lawyer, Chris Daw, declared on Monday that his client “had not resorted to any type of illegal violence”, noting that Giggs he had recognized that his behavior “on a moral level was far from perfect”. The 48-year-old former midfielder who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him faces a sentence of up to five years in prison.

KEEP READING:

PSG directed the signing of another midfielder and in France they are already discussing the “Paredes dilemma”

Mourinho, dazzled by Dybala: the nickname with which he renamed him and the relationship they forged

Tyson’s ex-manager revealed the disturbing reason why Iron Mike lost one of his famous Bengal tigers