The shocking videos of the bombing of kyiv ordered by Putin after the attack on the Crimean bridge

Videos shared on social networks showed the consequences of the multiple Russian missile strikes in central kyiv On Monday in the morning.

Images obtained by Reuters they showed the moment when the Puente Glass, a bridge for pedestrians and bicycles, in the Ukrainian capital. As seen in the pictures, at the time of the attack there were civilians on the bridge.

Another video, shared by the President of Ukraine Volodimir Zelenskyshowed burning vehicles and damaged buildings and destroyed street furniture as emergency crews worked the scene.

In a post accompanying the video, President Zelensky accused Russia of “try to destroy us and erase us from the face of the earth.”

Cruise missiles tore through busy intersections, parks and tourist sites in the center of the capital

Russia attacked Ukrainian cities during rush hour Monday morning, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure in apparent revenge after the president Vladimir Putin declared that an explosion on the bridge to Crimea it was a terrorist attack.

At least eight people were killed and 24 others injured. in the first shelling, reported Rostislav Smirnov, chief adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, quoted by the Ukrinform news agency.

Cars on fire after Russian missile attacks (REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko)

cruise missiles traversed busy intersections, parks, and downtown tourist sites from the capital, with an intensity not seen even when Russian forces attempted to capture the capital earlier in the war.

A second round of explosions in kyiv It was heard around 09:16 local time (06:16 GMT), although so far there is no information on victims of that second bombing.

A crater left by Russian missile attacks in kyiv (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)

The mayor of Kiev, Vitaly Klitschkorecommended the population, on his Telegram channel, to go to the shelters and bring warm clothing, water, supplies and food, as well as mobile phone chargers.

“Russian terrorists do not stop. All regions of Ukraine are under attack. The threat of new attacks continues. Stay in shelters with warm clothing, water, food, and phone chargers. Don’t go to the city yet,” the mayor said.

According to the mayor, the underground subway stations are working as shelterbut the metro does not work because all the services are in “emergency mode”.

Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Ternopil y Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro y Kremenchuk in the center of Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the East.

