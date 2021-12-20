The shooter with SWAT Ready or Not launches by surprise on PC, and is already a sales and critical success

Void Interactive’s bet on action and shooter achieves a maximum peak of 15,000 simultaneous players.

Starting this Saturday, PC players who follow proposals such as SWAT or, more recently, Rainbow Six: Siege, have in Ready or Not a new shooter to take into account during their mornings, afternoons and nights of keyboard fun. Thus, this FPS of Void Interactive is available on Steam, where it has accumulated very positive and numerous overall reviews in just 48 hours of life.

Specifically, the shooter has more than 4,100 reviews with an approval rate of 96%, which is a good example of the successful development of the team in charge. It should be noted, yes, that Ready or Not has been released under a early access format. Expect at least five more levels, additional game modes, a finished interface, more weapons, PvP, and multi-language support once this period comes out a year from now – currently in English only.

Ready or Not has already managed to have a peak of 14,813 simultaneous players, which are very good numbers for a surprise premiere on Steam and, furthermore, it is not free-to-play: It is sold in the Valve store at 34.99 euros.

For those who do not know the video game, Ready or Not is presented in the store as an intense tactical shooter in which a realistic world is shown where SWAT units are requested to resolve hostile and conflict situations. To make it happen, and offer an experience as challenging as it is credible, its authors claim to have contacted police teams around the world.

If you like shooters and don’t want to go through the box, maybe you can take a look at this special with 12 free shooter and action video games.

More about: Ready or Not and Void Interactive.