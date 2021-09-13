“The showcases are not filled with promises”: fans attacked Vucetich and Chivas

Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Chivas coach, amid criticism of Chivas for its performance (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

Criticism against Chivas does not stop, because after the disappointing draw to zero goals against Pumas at University Olympic Stadium, the hobby of the Guadalajara He attacked the team again and this time it was against the statements coming from the red-and-white leadership.

Because the results do not support the promises made by captains, coaches and even the sports president, one of the most popular animation groups in the world. Flock He decided to express his discontent through blankets and made two with very harsh phrases against his team.

“The showcases are not filled with promises”, Reads one of the banners that caused the greatest controversy on social networks. It was shared by the Sweep the Insurgency Through their official accounts and confirmed that from now on they will pressure the Jalisco team more than ever.

“The showcases are not filled with promises”, Chivas fans claimed bad results (Photo: Instagram / @ barra_insurgencia)

They also wrote another with greater impact to Omnilife Group, company led by the owner of the team, Amaury vergara, who was not spared either from criticism for the irregular functioning of the institution in the sports field.

“The products Omnilife, harmful to football teams”Reads another banner that refers to the mismanagement that is occurring with the Chivas under the family regime Vergara, owner of the aforementioned marketing company and distributor of nutritional supplements.

This criticism agrees with the notice that the team received from the same fan bar, since before their visit to Mexico City, the Sweep the Insurgency He published on social networks that they would not receive them at the airport with the same spirit or crowd that they are used to.

Barra la Insurgencia, animation group of the Chivas de Guadalajara (Photo: Instagram / @ barra_insurgencia)

Through a publication shared on social networks, the fan group removed their support for the team in Mexico City and warned that from now on they will no longer respond if they are not reciprocated with attitudes and results on the fields.

“Every time the team visits Mexico City, the streets are painted red and white to welcome players and coaching staff, as long as they know that they are at home here, who play home and have the backing of millions wherever they go. However, this time will be very different for the current Guadalajara squad, since it will not have our reception“Said the statement in the first part of the message.

“We have made the decision not to accompany the team this time, just as they have abandoned us for several tournaments. We have grown tired of applauding their defeats, of sending all our words of encouragement and demand to death.. They have promised us better results, but so far we have not seen improvement ”.

“Omnilife products harmful to soccer teams”, Chivas fans claim results from the team (Photo: Instagram / @ barra_insurgencia)

“(…) show that money is the least important thing in your life; Show that you have respect, love and commitment to this shield, with these colors, as much as we do. We do not ask for more than that simple commitment”Continued the statement, which was a warning to the harsh claim blankets that circulated on social networks.

This type of claim was complemented with a message in the form of a signature and promoted with a hashtag, which states that “demanding is not abandoning”, So they reiterated their support for the team, but this time with the great condition that they must perform in terms of results.

The following commitment of Chivas will be next Saturday, October 18 before Pachuca at Akron Stadium. Later they will return to Mexico City to measure themselves at America club, against whom a better image is expected to return support from the stands.

