General News

The shows must go on!: Lloyd Webber musicals to be aired for free

April 3, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Leisure

Fanatics of musical theatre pressured by the use of the coronavirus pandemic to stick at home will be succesful to watch just a few of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hottest shows free of cost on Youtube each week.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment