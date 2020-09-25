The side effects of the elections in Bihar are still visible, the love is overflowing and there is a rift

Bihar Election: The dates of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 were announced today, according to which polling will be conducted in three phases this time. The result of the election will also be released soon thereafter. In this way, the countdown to the assembly elections in Bihar has started. The NDA had already announced its chief ministerial candidate, but now the CM is fighting fiercely in the grand alliance. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: How will the election rallies in Bihar and how much will the crowd gather? Commission answers every question

After the victory of the Grand Alliance in the last Assembly elections and the subsequent break-up in the Grand Alliance, this time many big equations are seen in Bihar. Talking about the NDA, its old allies are once again seen united in it, while the parties which are included in the Grand Alliance apart from the RJD-Congress, when can they leave the Grand Alliance, it cannot be said. Also Read – Bihar election date announced, Lalu gave new slogan “Utho bihari, do preparations”

Who will be the chief minister, NDA decides, rage in grand alliance Also Read – Bihar Election Campaign Guidelines: There are restrictions in campaigning in the Corona period, these rules have to be followed

The NDA had already announced that the alliance will contest elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, amidst the differences between LJP to JDU, LJP has called Chirag the face of CM. There may be a big rift in the NDA when Chirag leaves Paswan’s party with the LJP. But instead of this, JDU has included Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha in the coalition to get Dalit votes.

It has not been decided who will be the leader in the Grand Alliance so far. If the RJD is describing Tejashwi as a leader, then the Congress has not accepted it yet. At the same time, the RLSP of Upendra Kushwaha’s party, which is included in the grand alliance, has refused to consider Tejashwi as a leader and praised Nitesh Kumar. The RLSP has also decided to leave the Grand Alliance.

Chirag here and there with Kushwaha – with whom…

There is a rift between BJP and LJP over seat sharing in NDA and LJP Supanimo Chirag Paswan has been very angry with Nitish Kumar and JDU has also taken a dig at him for opposing Nitish Kumar. If there is no talk about seats, then Chirag Paswan can break away from the NDA.

On the other hand, Kushwaha and Chirag here. Amidst the displeasure of both, it is also coming to light that a third front can also be formed in Bihar, which is very likely. At the same time, Pappu Yadav of Jan Adhikar Party has also jumped into the election ground this time. He has pledged to change Bihar and has said that once given a chance, we will shed new winds of change.

Whom is the challenge facing this time…

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in front of the public for his 15 years of development, but this time the public is not seen much affected by his 15 years of work, so the challenges will not be less for him. However, they will get the benefit of weak opposition and strong friendship again this time.

At the same time, for the Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi, this time the elections going to be held in Lalu’s absence will have to face many challenges. They have to win the trust of the people. On the one hand, they have to first unite their party and on the other hand coalition partners will also have to work in seat sharing. In this way, their challenges are also not less.

This time the election campaign will also be purely virtual, in which the political parties will have a lot of effort to reach out to the voters, while the Election Commission will also be able to carry out the entire process of elections in a state like Bihar in the Corona period. Will have to try