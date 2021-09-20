The silence was broken by the woman who denounced the president of the Brazilian Confederation and gave details of the harassment she suffered: “My life is a disaster”

Rogério Caboclo was accused of sexual harassment by three women (EFE / Nathalia Aguilar)



In June of this year, a woman denounced the then president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Rogério Caboclo, for sexual harassment. From this lawsuit, two other cases of employees of the entity arose who claimed to have been victims of the powerful leader. These accusations led to a process that ended with the removal from office of the 48-year-old man for a period of 12 months.

“My life is a disaster”, assured the woman whose identity was not revealed and who broke the silence this weekend in an interview that was published by the chain’s site Or Balloon. In the long article, this CBF employee recounts some of the violent situations that she had to experience in her work environment and gives details of the harassment he suffered from Caboclo, who was his direct boss. With her testimony and complaint, she was the first to bring this case to light.

“Having lived these situations is a pain that has no comparison, no woman should go through this at any time in her sight. It is a pain that has no end”, Assured the complainant, who has been in the Federation for nine years and who just a few days ago returned to her job after taking leave for anxiety attacks and panic attacks that forced her to undergo psychiatric treatment.

The woman further argued that received numerous threats from Caboclo after making the case public: “He sent a car to the door of my house and I had the sensation of being persecuted. He also had someone break into my computer and into my bank account. It gave me panic, fear. I did not feel safe anywhere at any time of the day and could not sleep without taking medication”.

When recounting the harassment she suffered from the leader, the CBF employee affirmed that these “escalated” over time and that they were causing her nervous breakdowns and crying in her workplace, something that forced her to lock yourself in the bathroom to vomit on your nerves. “At some point I thought: I’m going to die. I had a feeling of not being able to breathe, of not being able to live my life, “he added.

The woman who spoke to the press has worked for the Brazilian Football Confederation for nine years (REUTERS / Sergio Moraes / File Photo)

“Rogério from the first moment went beyond the limits with me. From the first trip to Luque, Paraguay. On that trip he made comments about my body and I thought that did not correspond to an employer-employee relationship. On that same trip, the morning was spent calling my room and I did not answer. They were comments about my personal life, my love life. Everything increased over time, when I became his advisor and with the increase in the consumption of alcoholic beverages as well. I was making comments about my sex life and wondering who I had had sex with. It was absurd and it got worse, “he said.

Inappropriate comments and questions were not the only form of violence the complainant had to endure. One day, Caboclo learned that she was accommodating another coworker in one of the rooms of her house for reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic. At that moment, the president called other leaders to the meeting room and told them that “the dear employee is now dating so and so.” “He humiliated me and ridiculed me in front of everyone with an invented situation”The woman denounced, pointing out that she repeatedly asked her boss to stop asking her questions about her personal life because it made her uncomfortable.

On another occasion, Caboclo made comments to her about another CBF official and then accused her that she was going to tell that man all the details of the conversation. “You’re going to do it because you’re his little bitch”, Told him. A few seconds later, the president of the agency appeared with a bag of pet food and threw a cake for the woman to eat. She refused, grabbed her things and left the room: “I was destroyed, never in my life had I felt so humiliated, they had never disrespected me like this.”

The next day, when the woman confronted him about what had happened and reiterated that he did not want him to ask questions about his personal life, Caboclo went further: he told him that he would no longer speak to anyone about his personal life, that he would not have any friends inside. of the institution, that she could not smile at anyone and that she had to change the way she dressed. Nor could she dye her hair or wear false eyelashes. “I was afraid of him, very afraid ”, acknowledged the complainant, who came to fear for her physical integrity before the power of a man “who has 100 million reais.”

Faced with the worsening of the situation, the CBF employee decided to record Caboclo and this audio is a fundamental part in the case that has been initiated against him for sexual harassment. In the material, the man is heard talking about his wife’s sexual life and genitalia, as well as the question he asked his assistant about whether he masturbated.

The 48-year-old man was removed from his position for a period of 12 months (EFE / Antonio Lacerda)



“That was the limit. I continued working a while longer, but everything got worse. I was afraid of being alone with him I came home with a body ache from the stress I felt at work. I would go to the bathroom to vomit on my nerves or cry. It was horrible, ”he continued.

After these circumstances, the woman asked for a license and made up the forces to confront her boss. In the first place, he asked him to leave the presidency of the Confederacy. He refused and in exchange offered her severance to buy an apartment, a paid course in Europe, and a promotion within the CBF to a managerial position. She did not accept and the case continued with lawyers involved. In that instance, Caboclo asked her to declare to the press that she had never been harassed and that her license was due to “family problems.”

“My dignity is priceless. I kept thinking about the women who would come after me, it was unacceptable to protect a stalker “, he stressed. In that sense, he asked himself: “I think about the sponsors, do they have the courage to continue with the sponsorship of an entity led by a bully? Are the players going to want to play for an entity led by a stalker? “

The woman, who denied having had a friendship with Caboclo – one of the defendant’s arguments to tear down the complaint – commented that her former boss never apologized for what happened and encouraged other women to raise their voices in similar cases. He also recalled that many of the situations he had to go through were witnessed by other people and he charged the CBF Ethics Commission, which sanctioned the leader with a one-year suspension for “inappropriate behavior” and not for sexual harassment.

“I am hopeful that they will review this and that they will apply a harsher penalty,” he said about the situation of Caboclo, who could return to the presidency of the entity in September 2022 and that only a few days ago reached an agreement with the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro not to be denounced for sexual and moral harassment: will pay 100 thousand reais that will be donated to an entity that fights violence against women and to another organization that rescues abandoned animals.

KEEP READING:

The warning of the brother of the owner of PSG towards Mauricio Pochettino after replacing Messi against Lyon

Almost 800 treasures by Alfredo Di Stéfano are auctioned: the most outstanding objects and the millionaire sum they hope to raise

The difficult situation that Juventus is going through after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo: in the relegation zone and with millionaire losses