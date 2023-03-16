The Silent Sea Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

The Silent Sea is a South Korean sci-fi miniseries that started at the end of 2021 on Netflix. The tv series has eight episodes and is based on the 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility. It stars Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon. This Netflix version was written by Park Eun-Kyo and Choi Hang-Yong, who also directed the short film. The story is about a space crew from a dying Earth with no more oceans. They are sent on a mission to the moon to get rare samples from a research base there.

People had different thoughts about the show, but its creative and unique plotline was praised. The series ended on a positive note, but there was a lot of room for improvement.

The Silent Sea Season 2 Renewal Status

On December 24, 2021, the first season of The Silent Sea came out on Netflix. There are eight episodes in the first season, and each one lasts between 40 and 50 minutes. Also, the things we already know about the next season. Netflix and the people who make the show haven’t said anything about a second season of The Silent Sea.

By looking at how many people watch the show, South Korean TV shows or movies are probable to be renewed for the next season, especially if they do well with viewers. So, it’s likely that season 2 of The Silent Sea will come out by the conclusion of the fourth quarter of this year, or even later if it occurs in the next year or so.

The Silent Sea Season Plot

On a future Earth that has become very dry, terrible water rationing rules have been put in place. Scientist Song Jian (Bae Doona) is chosen to go to the moon with a small group of elite troops. They are going to Balhae Station, which is a closed research center where her sister died five years ago after an accident killed 117 workers. The story behind what happened is unclear.

The goal of the team is to bring back a strange and possibly dangerous specimen. Han Yun-Jae, who is played by Gong Yoo, is the leader of the team and a soldier for the space agency. In this case, Lieutenant Ryu Tae-Seok (Lee Joon) from the Ministry of National Defense volunteered to join the team. After checking out the facility on the moon, Song finds that the higher-ups have told a lot of half-truths and outright lies about the mission, the facility, and the cause of the accident that killed all the employees.

It was found that the sample had a new ingredient that, at first glance, looks like water but acts like a virus when it comes in contact with living cells. On the space station, a girl with superpowers who can’t be hurt by water from the moon attacks the people who work there. In the meantime, they may have to deal with some of their own party members betraying them.

The Silent Sea Season 2 Cast

Well, Netflix and the people who make the show haven’t said anything about a second season of The Silent Sea yet. But if the show gets picked up for a second season, all of the actors and characters from the first season will be back. So, check out the list of actors and characters below for season 2 of The Silent Sea.

Bae Doona as Doctor Song Ji-an

Gong Yooas Han Yoon-jae

Lee Joon as Lieutenant Ryu Tae-seok

Kim Sun-young as Dr. Hong Ga-Young

Kim Si-a as Luna 073

Lee Moo-saeng as Chief Gong Soo-hyuk

Lee Sung-wook as Kim Sun

Choi Yong-Woo as Lee Gi-su

Jung Soon-Won as Gong Soo-chan

Yoo Hee-je as E2

Cha Rae-Hyoung as E1

Yoo Sung-joo as Mr. Hwang

Yoon Hae-ri as Eun Ji-Young

The Silent Sea season 2 potential release date

There remains no sign of The Silent Sea season two as of February 2023, more than a year after the first season came out. There have been rumors online that Netflix has decided to cancel the show, but we haven’t heard anything official from Netflix or any other source that we would trust 100%.

Netflix didn’t call the first eight episodes a “limited season,” but a “season one,” which suggests that there were strategies for more than one outing. So, our hopes haven’t really been completely dashed, but we haven’t heard anything in a long time, so it’s not looking good. The statistics site FlixPatrol says that the Silent Sea didn’t make waves around the world. It stayed in South Korea’s top 10 for 30 days, but nowhere else for more than two weeks.

Where can I watch The Silent Sea?

The first season of The Silent Sea is currently streaming on Netflix. Because of this, people think that The Silent Sea season 2 will also be streaming on Netflix.