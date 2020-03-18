The Silverstone Seta A1’s futuristic looks belie its familiar features

Adore it or hate it, Silverstone’s Seta A1 has a selected look: It sports activities actions a giant, angular swath of aluminum all through its entrance panel, spotlit by the use of ARGB light strips alongside the sides.

The company touts the look as a “newer period of chassis design language,” nonetheless outside of its futuristic accents, the Seta A1 largely mimics totally different mid-towers. As you’ll see throughout the video above, whereby we pry apart the Seta and peek inside, the standout aspect of this instance is as soon as extra at its entrance—two 200mm lovers, which come included along with a 120mm fan on the once more. The removable power cage is modular, considering partial deconstruction if you need extra room for power present cables.

