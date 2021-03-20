‘The Simpsons’ at 700: Producer Al Jean on Whether They’ll Hit 1,000

As “The Simpsons” marks one other milestone this Sunday with its 700th episode, followers will be relaxation assured that there are lots of extra to return past that. Fox lately renewed the animated establishment for an additional two seasons, bringing the present to Season 34 (and a grand whole of 757 episodes) in 2023. However what occurs after that?

“We’re going to undoubtedly do 757,” stated govt producer Al Jean. “I wouldn’t say that’s the tip however I don’t know the way a lot additional we are able to go.”

He laughs at the thought of creating it to a fair 1,000 episodes, noting that it will take one other 12 years to drag off that feat. However it’s not out of the query, and Jean notes that with nearly each traditional collection being rebooted — together with animated entries like “Beavis & Butt-Head” — he doesn’t suppose “The Simpsons” would keep dormant for lengthy even when manufacturing stopped. “As quickly as they cancel us, they’ll reboot us,” he stated. “I’m assured, after I’m gone, there’ll be some kind of ‘Simpsons’ coming. It’s too ubiquitous to suppose that it’ll simply disappear.”

“The Simpsons” has all the time been within the zeitgeist, however Jean has been thrilled to see audiences embrace the supply of each episode on Disney Plus. “This present has simply been blessed with nice luck with casting, Fox, FX and Disney Plus all through its historical past,” Jean stated. “When you’d requested me to decide on a [streaming] place to be on, Disney Plus could be the primary selection. So we’re very fortunate.”

Jean, who has spent 30 years on “The Simpsons,” additionally considers himself fairly fortunate. “That we get to do that factor that all of us love a lot, and means a lot,” he stated. “I’ve been right here over half my life, and what a good way to spend it. The a whole bunch are kind of arbitrary milestones, however may now be extra grateful to the people who work right here and the people who watch the present.”

These days the present’s longevity has stirred new dialog on social media over the present’s continuity and what could be thought-about canon. Jean and others hooked up to the present have famous that each story is supposed as its personal contained journey, and that the present has to evolve because the occasions change. Homer is in his late 30s — which implies in 2021, this Homer would have been a toddler when “The Simpsons” debuted in 1990.

“I really like that they’re , and we’ve a joke that offers with that actually within the 700th episode,” Jean stated. “However, my response could be, should you saved ‘The Simpsons’ frozen in 1990, it will be a little bit bit like that present ‘The Goldbergs,’ it will be a retro present. They wouldn’t have cell telephones, it will be a special life. I don’t suppose that folks watching it will relate to them as a household that lives within the current. So, I don’t know what you do, besides to have them take care of present points and stuff that as we speak’s households and children encounter.”

Episode 700, “Manger Issues,” is a flashback episode, revealing one other wrinkle within the Homer and Flanders relationship, and likewise visiting a room within the Simpsons’ home that viewers have by no means seen.

“The thought was, Matt Groening needed to do an episode that includes that little room above the storage that you just see each week, however we’ve by no means been in,” Jean stated. “That options large on this episode, and I believed it will be nice if Homer and Flanders has kind of a secret bond that we by no means knew about, which is revealed in an episode that dates six years earlier than the current. We’re cautious to not say what 12 months that’s. And we do we’ve a flashback the place, Maggie Roswell returns as Maude Flanders and also you see Maude and Ned and Homer and Marge earlier than Maggie was born. I all the time love doing Flanders episodes, Harry doing the voice is so nice.”

It additionally takes place throughout Christmas. That was an intentional nod to the primary episode of “The Simpsons” being a Christmas particular, but in addition “we thought that this 12 months the world may use two Christmases,” Jean stated.

“Manger Issues” was fully written and produced throughout the pandemic. “There’s a line the place Marge goes, ‘ this occurred six years prior to now’ and Homer goes, ‘thank God it’s not the horrible current!’ We determined aside from that little Halloween section, we weren’t going to have all people in each episode carrying a masks and distancing. As a result of I feel in 5 years, that’s simply not going to seem like what persons are doing. It’s going to seem like a tragic aberration. And we wound up doing extra future or flashback reveals, simply because there’s no level in having them take care of the pandemic.”

Animator Invoice Plympton can be again with one other sofa gag for the episode.

Jean stated “The Simpsons” crew has been working on Zoom for a 12 months now, and haven’t encountered any pandemic-related delays. “Our post-production and our sound individuals did this unimaginable job of organising little mini studios in every actor’s home,” Jean stated. “And should you hearken to the audio on the present, I don’t suppose anyone notices a distinction. Those we’re in now had been all pandemic-produced, not a single line was recorded in studio.”

And for now, that’s the way it will stay — particularly desk reads, which Jean predicts would be the very last item that Hollywood brings again. “I can’t think about something extra harmful than becoming 50 individuals in a little bit room, and getting them to chuckle,” he stated.

Right here’s a clip from Episode 700, “Manger Issues,” airing Sunday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox:

And right here is the brand new sofa gag from Invoice Plympton: