The Simpsons: “Bart the Bad Guy” Review



Warning: this consider incorporates full spoilers for The Simpsons: Season 31, Episode 14. For further Simpsons info, find out what to anticipate from the model new fast film premiering with Pixar’s Onward and why actor Hank Azaria will not voice Apu.

[poilib element=”accentDivider”]

As nice because it’s to grasp the X-Males and Inconceivable four can in spite of everything get began exhibiting inside the MCU, Disney’s up to date purchase of 21st Century Fox raises all styles of concerns a few big, monolithic firm turning into that quite a bit better. With that in ideas, it’s been refreshing to see the parents answerable for The Simpsons are unafraid to chew the hand that feeds them, making amusing of their new firm overlords at every different. The fact that plenty of the largest names inside the MCU aren’t easiest content material materials to be spoofed, nonetheless ready to actively participate in acknowledged spoofing, implies that probably the House of Mouse isn’t totally un-receptive to optimistic grievance. And if that makes for an surprisingly strong installment of The Simpsons, so much the easier.

I always get a kick out of seeing The Simpsons make amusing of superheroes and comic books, mostly because of it isn’t a path the show treads all too ceaselessly. It’s one in every of the essential unusual areas the place you don’t immediately get hit with a way of “been there, achieved that.” The major 10 minutes of “Husbands and Knives” is one in every of the very best Simpsons content material materials of the 21st Century exactly due to this, giving us classic gags like “Watchmen Younger kids in… V for Vacation.”

[widget path=”global/article/imagegallery” parameters=”albumSlug=the-simpsons-spoofs-marvel-in-bart-the-bad-guy-photos&captions=true”]

“Bart the Unhealthy Man” doesn’t primarily stand out in that regard. This episode doesn’t truly operate the scathing takedown of the MCU and superhero type fanatics could possibly be anticipating. Nevertheless that clearly wasn’t the goal on this case. The writers seem to understand that they’re infrequently the major to lampoon the MCU and the current superhero monoculture. Heck, The Simpsons isn’t even the major animated sitcom to introduce an Avengers ripoff workforce dubbed The Vindicators (Rick and Morty says hello). The fact this episode spoofs Avengers: Infinity Battle further so than Endgame shows how prolonged the lead time for these episodes is and the manner futile it is going to be to take a look at and be as effectively timed as one factor like South Park.

As an alternative, “Bart the Unhealthy Man” focuses a lot much less on superhero movement photos themselves than the spoiler custom that surrounds them. That allows the show to mud off one in every of the essential oldest tropes inside the Simpsons playbook – Bart being torn between torn between wonderful and evil as he pranks the metropolis – and make it actually really feel current as soon as extra. That’s in fact one in every of the essential increased Bart-driven episodes in up to date memory. Observing him torment Vindicators fanboys like Important Skinner and Comic E-book Man could possibly be very entertaining, particularly with the Comic E-book Man scene drawing on Fellowship of the Ring’s big Galadriel scene. The the rest of the family are used sparingly nonetheless efficiently. We get each different reminder that Lisa’s high-minded beliefs on occasion take a backseat to her further selfish desires, while Homer’s utter indifference to superhero movement photos makes him every an enjoyable foil and a changing into greatest good friend to Bart.

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/the-simpsons-take-on-avengers-endgame-in-new-poster-for-mcu-crossover-episode-ign-news”]

Bart’s arc veers in an extremely heartfelt course over the course of this episode, as two ruthless Disney professionals (voiced by way of Joe and Anthony Russo) trick him into pondering his actions have doomed an entire universe. It may be silly and better than barely extreme, nonetheless Bart being given his hero’s check out and passing this generally is a certainly touching second. That’s adopted up by way of a pitch-perfect parody of the ending to A Christmas Carol, as a result of the in style tradition nonsequiturs proceed the whole answer to the finish line. As soon as extra, Bart being tempted by way of evil and redeeming himself the tip is one factor we’ve bought noticed quite a few cases over the final 30 years, nonetheless this episode manages to find a novel technique of retelling that story.

And regardless of the incontrovertible fact that this episode is reasonably light on MCU humor, the spectacular voice solid is worth the price of admission alone. Kevin Feige delivers a disturbingly dead-on affect of Josh Brolin’s Thanos as he performs the evil tyrant Chinnos. I in fact wanted to double-check and guarantee Brolin himself wasn’t part of the stable. The Russos are tons entertaining of their momentary roles as a result of the Disney executives (kudos for utilizing “When You Need Upon a Celebrity” when their bomb is deactivated). Taran Killam may be a hoot as Airshot, a persona who seems further Hugh Jackman parody than Jeremy Renner. And if that weren’t adequate, we even get an stunning Joe Mantegna look as Are compatible-Fat Tony butts heads with Spoiler Boy.

