The Simpsons: Check Out Marvel’s Kevin Feige Spoofing Thanos In Awesome New Video

It has been a full ten months since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters for the primary time on its technique to changing into the most important blockbuster in film historical past, however followers have not stopped going bananas for it. A few of these followers are clearly employed by The Simpsons, which is giving viewers a super-powered episode within the close to future. Titled “Bart the Unhealthy Man,” the installment is not going to solely poke enjoyable on the Avengers, however it is going to achieve this with the vocal skills of not solely Marvel boss Kevin Feige, but additionally and Endgame co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo.