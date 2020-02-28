The Simpsons: Check Out Marvel’s Kevin Feige Spoofing Thanos In Awesome New Video

Go away a Remark
It has been a full ten months since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters for the primary time on its technique to changing into the most important blockbuster in film historical past, however followers have not stopped going bananas for it. A few of these followers are clearly employed by The Simpsons, which is giving viewers a super-powered episode within the close to future. Titled “Bart the Unhealthy Man,” the installment is not going to solely poke enjoyable on the Avengers, however it is going to achieve this with the vocal skills of not solely Marvel boss Kevin Feige, but additionally and Endgame co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo.
Understanding {that a} popular culture crossover (of kinds) like that is too superior to cover till the episode airs, Fox launched a clip from Sunday’s The Simpsons ep that provides us Kevin Feige’s Thanos…er…Chinnos in all his glory!
How cool was that? Regardless that viewers most likely missed the primary 15 films within the fictional Vindicators franchise that led to Chinos’ large Doomsday app second – get it, app not snap? – at the very least we received to see the start of what is positive to be an epic cinematic climax, proper? ALL FEAR CHINNOS!
Okay, so possibly the clip appears a bit goofier than that. “Chinnos” is not precisely probably the most mature tackle Thanos as a personality, because it’s virtually completely only a joke concerning the villain’s globular chin. I suppose we will all be grateful that the gag did not go totally lowbrow with a testicle-related joke, though it might create an fascinating line of dialog concerning the choices film studios make in The Simpsons universe.
As unusual because it may appear for Kevin Feige and the Russo brothers to make the uncommon profession selection so as to add their vocal skills to The Simpsons, all of it comes all the way down to company synergy ultimately. Kevin Feige and Chinnos each have the identical bosses as Homer Simpson and The Simpsons‘ forged and crew, whose inclusion beneath the Disney umbrella has been as easy as could possibly be.
Company ploys or not, I will take any crossover that enables animators to craft a parody poster like this one.
In “Bart the Unhealthy Man,” Bart manages to by accident catch a screening of a significant superhero film a month earlier than it hits theaters, which provides him entry to an influence he’d by no means had earlier than: the facility to spoil a beloved franchise for its fanboys and fangirls. However will he be capable of management his darker urges, or is Bart destined to earn the ire of Hollywood’s largest producers? Contemplating Bart’s hardly ever had any type of management that did not change the TV channels, it is a straightforward prediction to kind.
As acknowledged beforehand, The Simpsons will not solely be welcoming Kevin Feige, but additionally the Marvel-centric directing duo of Anthony and Joe Russo, who might be enjoying a pair of film executives. That should not be TOO a lot of a stretch for the brothers. The episode will even characteristic vocal work from visitor stars comparable to Avengers vet Colby Smulders (now on ABC’s Stumptown), SNL vet and Single Dad and mom star Taran Killam, and YouTube star Tal Fishman.
The Simpsons will air this Marvel-ous episode on Sunday, March 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and followers can discover future eps in the identical time slot, whereas previous episodes can be found to stream on Disney+. To see what reveals nonetheless have not premiered but on this TV midseason, take a look at our Winter and Spring schedule.
