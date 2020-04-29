The Simpsons fan thinks they’ve spotted incredible Who Shot Mr Burns? twist

A fan of The Simpsons believes they’ve uncovered a significant secret pertaining to the traditional season 6 episode Who Shot Mr Burns?

Reddit consumer Game_Of_Jobrones posted {that a} shot from the episode exhibits Homer disguised as Krusty the Clown whereas on his option to homicide Mr Burns – who was ultimately shot by Maggie.

The submit, which was a solution to an AskReddit immediate, learn, “Within the Who Shot Mr Burns episode of The Simpsons, Mr Burns is found shortly after being shot and is surrounded by plenty of characters, together with Krusty the Klown.

“Nevertheless, on shut inspection it’s completely irrefutable that it isn’t Krusty in any respect, however Homer Simpson in Krusty make-up (evaluate to when Homer dressed up as Krusty whereas in clown school).

“Homer was actively on his option to kill Mr Burns whereas disguised as Krusty, echoing when he noticed Sideshow Bob rob the Kwik-E-Mart whereas disguised as Krusty, however was crushed by mere seconds when Maggie shot him.”

Whereas many followers had been taken in by the idea, which gained vital traction on social media, a author for the present has since are available to debunk the declare.

Writing on Twitter, Invoice Oakley mentioned, “Let me make clear and say that if that *is* the “Homer dressed as Krusty” mannequin (and the hair would appear to point it’s not), we had no thought till right now that it was.”

In a separate tweet Oakley shared a picture of script notes from when the episode initially aired, which he mentioned additional disproved the fan concept.

He wrote, “OK I discovered this on my pc. Haven’t checked out this file in 25 years. (Please be aware I do NOT suppose all these appeared within the closing present.) However you will note that we particularly ask that Homer ought to NOT seem within the Last Scene, and we don’t ask that he be disguised as Krusty.”

OK I discovered this on my pc. Have not checked out this file in 25 years. (Please be aware I do NOT suppose all these appeared within the closing present.) However you will note that we particularly ask that Homer ought to NOT seem within the Last Scene, and we don’t ask that he be disguised as Krusty. pic.twitter.com/aJkPMvzykK — BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) April 26, 2020

In order that appears to be the tip of that – however we’re positive it gained’t cease followers from positing their very own explanations…

