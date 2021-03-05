‘The Simpsons’ First Look: Albert Brooks Returns, as a Slick Manager

Albert Brooks is again as a visitor voice on “The Simpsons” this Sunday for the primary time in six years, and Selection has a sneak peek at his newest function on animated sequence.

In “Yokel Hero,” Cletus (Hank Azaria) turns into a singing sensation, with the assistance of Homer (Dan Castellaneta). Then Cletus activates his followers, ruining every little thing. Brooks makes a guest-voice look as the “Slick Manager” (that’s the character’s title) at “United Parasites Administration Firm,” wanting to signal Cletus and make him a star. Scroll down to look at the first-look clip.

“Yokel Hero,” which airs Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. on Fox, is the primary time Brooks has offered a visitor voice on “The Simpsons” since 2015.

Govt producer Al Jean touted Brooks’ look this day trip as longer than regular, “nearly the entire third act… and naturally, he’s all the time hilarious. It’s actually humorous to report him, each to listen to what he talks about, it’s not the traces after which when it’s the traces, what he provides to them.”

Brooks, who’s all the time credited on “The Simpsons” as “A. Brooks,” has been a fashionable visitor voice on the present from the very first season in 1990, when he appeared in two episodes: “The Name of the Simpsons” as Cowboy Bob, who runs Bob’s RV Spherical-Up; and “Life on the Quick Lane” as Jacques, the bowling coach who tries to seduce Marge.

Later visitor spots embody Season 5’s “Bart’s Internal Little one,” during which he performed self-help guru Brad Goodman, in an episode that additionally featured James Brown. And in Season 8’s “You Solely Transfer Twice” he voiced maybe his most iconic “The Simpsons” character, Hank Scorpio, the tremendous villain who turns into Homer’s new boss. Brooks and Hank Scorpio made a cameo return on the title display screen in Season 22’s “500 Keys.”

Amongst his different appearances, Brooks was on Season 16’s “The Heartbroke Child” as Tab Spangler, a former junk meals magnate with anger points. And the final time he confirmed up was on 2015’s “Bull-E” as Dr. Raufbold, in an episode that additionally featured Johnny Mathis.

On the massive display screen, Brooks performed a pivotal function as the villain in “The Simpsons Film” as Russ Cargill, the top of the EPA who locations a dome over Springfield.

“Yokel Hero” is “The Simpsons’” 698th episode. The present, which has simply been renewed for 2 extra seasons (its thirty third and thirty fourth), will mark its milestone 700th episode on Sunday, March 21. That installment, “Manger Issues,” flashes again to a earlier Christmas and divulges a secret to Ned Flanders’ previous — as properly as a never-before-seen room within the Simpson house. The episode can even characteristic a new sofa gag from Invoice Plympton.

Right here’s the clip that includes Brooks from “Yokel Hero”: