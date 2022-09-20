The Simpsons Hit & Run returns remastered by a fan with cinematics in the style of the series

This remaster of The Cat On The Roof is not yet playable, but the project is ongoing.

We are completely sure that you remember The Simpsons Hit and Run, the legendary video game based on the The Simpsons animated series that surprised at the beginning of the 21st century with a playable approach similar to the GTA saga and a multitude of characters and adventures typical of the drawings that have marked an entire generation.

Well, at the top of the news you can see what the project being carried out by El Gato Del Tejado looks like, a Spanish user who is creating a remaster for the game which has many improvements and whose process can be supported through Patreon. It can’t be tested yet, but production is going on.

It has high definition textures and 2D cinematicsThis improved version of the game has very notable additions such as high definition textures or a series of lovingly created 2D cinematics that follow the current style of the television series. Of course, this is one of those projects that can bring down the companies that own the rights, so it is possible that if it comes to light and ends up being marketed in some way, Disney can take action on the matter.

Be that as it may, it is a titanic job that will make the dream of many players who grew up with The Simpsons Hit & Run marking their lives. In fact, the original producer of the title declared at the time that he would love to see a remastering, although one of the main designers confirmed some time later that there was a sequel in development that was not finally carried out.

