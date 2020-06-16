The Simpsons’ Infamous Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge Now Exists In Real Life

In the episode “Marge Be Not Proud,” Bart will get busted for shoplifting when attempting to snag a hard-sought copy of the hyper-violent online game Bonestorm on the Strive-N-Save. (And he would have gotten away with it, too, if it wasn’t for that meddling retailer detective Don Brodka.) Earlier than that, although, he tried to lease the sport from Android’s Dungeon, just for Comedian Ebook Man to disclose that Bonestorm was all rented out, leaving a number of copies of the dreadful-looking Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge. In the top, after classes are seemingly discovered, Marge good-naturedly buys Bart the golf recreation for Christmas, believing it to be what he’d wished. He was bummed, however he sucked it up and smiled by means of the ache.