The Simpsons on Disney+ will be in correct aspect ratio by end of May

When Disney+ launched in the UK, it was a welcome distraction from the continued world lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, followers of The Simpsons quickly realised there was one thing flawed with the primary 20 seasons of the beloved animation – the aspect ratio.

The basic episodes had been stretched out from their unique 4:3 aspect ratio to a 16:9 one. The new format was adopted to fill widescreens and enhance the standard of the episodes, however it did imply shedding out on some of the collection’ finest visible gags.

One such gag would be the truth that Duff, Duff Lite and Duff Dry all come from the identical tube, as one viewer identified on Twitter.

All of the basic Simpsons episodes on Disney+ are in cropped widescreen format — this implies you miss out on tons of nice visible jokes, like how Duff, Duff Lite and Duff Dry all come from the identical tube. pic.twitter.com/cTy9adulFl — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) November 12, 2019

Taking to the official Dinsey+ UK Twitter account, the streamer introduced on Thursday night it was working in the direction of making the primary 19 seasons, and the affected episodes in season 20, obtainable in the unique aspect ratio by the end of May.

We respect our followers’ endurance and are working to make the primary 19 Seasons (and half of 20) of #TheSimpsons obtainable in 4:Three variations on #DisneyPlus. We anticipate to perform this by the end of May. — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) April 2, 2020

Regardless of the complaints surrounding The Simpsons’ aspect ratio, Disney+ has confirmed massively standard throughout quarantine, with many having fun with its basic choices in addition to its originals (taking a look at you, The Mandalorian).

In case you’re questioning what’s good to look at on the service, we’ve put collectively a listing of one of the best TV reveals to look at on Disney+ proper now. If motion pictures are extra you’re factor, try our greatest motion pictures to look at on Disney+ round-up as a substitute.