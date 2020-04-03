General News

The Simpsons on Disney+ will be in correct aspect ratio by end of May

April 3, 2020
When Disney+ launched in the UK, it was a welcome distraction from the continued world lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, followers of The Simpsons quickly realised there was one thing flawed with the primary 20 seasons of the beloved animation – the aspect ratio.

The basic episodes had been stretched out from their unique 4:3 aspect ratio to a 16:9 one. The new format was adopted to fill widescreens and enhance the standard of the episodes, however it did imply shedding out on some of the collection’ finest visible gags.

One such gag would be the truth that Duff, Duff Lite and Duff Dry all come from the identical tube, as one viewer identified on Twitter.

Taking to the official Dinsey+ UK Twitter account, the streamer introduced on Thursday night it was working in the direction of making the primary 19 seasons, and the affected episodes in season 20, obtainable in the unique aspect ratio by the end of May.

Regardless of the complaints surrounding The Simpsons’ aspect ratio, Disney+ has confirmed massively standard throughout quarantine, with many having fun with its basic choices in addition to its originals (taking a look at you, The Mandalorian).

In case you’re questioning what’s good to look at on the service, we’ve put collectively a listing of one of the best TV reveals to look at on Disney+ proper now. If motion pictures are extra you’re factor, try our greatest motion pictures to look at on Disney+ round-up as a substitute.

