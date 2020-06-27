The Simpsons promises to stop using white actors to voice people of colour

The Simpsons’ producers have pledged to stop using white actors to voice people of colour within the animated comedy collection.

The transfer follows elevated scrutiny on the practise of white actors taking part in characters from ethnic minority backgrounds, within the wake of continued Black Lives Issues protests all over the world.

Hank Azaria, who has voiced Indian-American Apu on the programme since 1990, had already introduced that he deliberate to stand down from the position earlier this 12 months – and it appears like that can now lengthen to different roles together with black police officer Lou and the Mexican-American Bumblebee Man.

The producers stated in an announcement, “Transferring ahead, The Simpsons will not have white actors voice non-white characters.”

Different white actors voicing people of colour in a quantity of animated exhibits have additionally stood down prior to now week, together with Mike Henry, who performs Cleveland Brown on Household Man, and Jenny Slate, who voiced the combined race character Missy on Netflix present Large Mouth.

Henry – who had performed Cleveland for 2 decade – stated of his choice, “It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Household Man for 20 years. I really like this character, however individuals of colour ought to play characters of colour. Due to this fact, I shall be stepping down from the position.”

In the meantime Kristen Bell, who not too long ago performed the position of Molly Tillerman within the first season of Apple TV+ collection Central Park has stood down for a similar causes.

She stated, “Casting a combined race character [with a] white actress undermines the specificity of the combined race and Black American expertise.”