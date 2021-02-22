‘The Simpsons’ Recasts Dr. Hibbert With Black Voice Actor

Kevin Michael Richardson can be taking up the voice position of Dr. Hibbert on “The Simpsons,” changing Harry Shearer, who portrayed the Black character since 1990.

Shearer voiced Dr. Hibbert on Sunday’s episode of “The Simpsons,” titled “DiaryQueen,” for the ultimate time. Subsequent week’s episode “Wad Targets” will characteristic Kevin Michael Richardson within the position, a consultant for twentieth Tv confirmed to Selection.

The recasting comes after “Simpsons” producers stated in June 2020 that white actors will not play non-white characters. Previous to that, Hank Azaria voiced the Indian character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon for years, drawing backlash amongst followers and the South Asian group. Azaria stepped down from the position in January 2020, and he was additionally changed by Black voice actor Alex Désert as Carl Carlson in a fall 2020 episode.

In the course of the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, a number of different animated reveals recast characters of coloration who had beforehand been voiced by white actors. YouTube star Arif Zahir took over the position of Cleveland Brown from Mike Henry on “Household Man,” Ayo Edebiri changed Jenny Slate because the voice of Missy on Netflix’s “Huge Mouth,” and Apple TV Plus introduced on Emmy Raver-Lampman to voice Molly Tillerman on “Central Park,” who was beforehand voiced by Kristen Bell.

Richardson has labored on “The Simpsons” since 2009, offering the voices for a lot of characters. He’s additionally labored on animated reveals like “Household Man,” “The Cleveland Present,” “American Dad” and lots of others. He’s gained two Daytime Emmy nominations for voicing the villain Joker within the animated sequence “The Batman” within the mid-2000s from Warner Bros. Animation.

On “The Simpsons,” Shearer has voiced Mr. Burns, Ned Flanders, Mr. Smithers, Principal Skinner and extra because the present debuted in 1989.