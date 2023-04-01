The Simpsons Season 35 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Matt Groening, an American writer, animator, producer, as well as cartoonist, made The Simpsons for the Fox Broadcasting Company. It is a popular animated satire sitcom in the United States.

The show is a satire of American life, and the Simpson family—Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, as well as Maggie—are the main characters.

The setting is a place called Springfield, and it makes fun of American culture and society, TV, and the human condition.

Together with John Frink, Matt Selman, as well as Al Jean, Matt Groening is also the show’s executive producer.

Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Hank Azaria, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Harry Shearer, among other stars were hired to give the voices of the characters in the show.

This animated sitcom started on Fox on Dec 17, 1989, as well as ran for further than 33 weeks of the season until September 20, 2022.

Based on the number of weeks of the season and episodes, it is one of the lengthiest sitcoms as well as primetime TV shows right now.

In 2007, a movie came out that made about $527 million in ticket sales, and a follow-up is in the works.

There are many comic books, video games, books, as well as other kinds of media in the franchise. It was made by Gracie Films as well as 20th Television as a team.

Do you want to know if Season 35 will happen or not? When will season 35 come out? What will it be about? Who will do the voices? Here is everything you need to know about The Simpsons.

The Simpsons Season 35 Release Date

During the 1990s, the initial few seasons of The Simpsons were praised. But later, it was criticised because people said the quality had gotten worse.

People said the show was considered to be among the best of the mid – twentieth century, as well as Erik Adams said that it was among the best things ever done on TV.

In 2000, each member of the family got a star just on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It has won the Peabody Award, the Primetime Emmy Award, as well as the Annie Award.

People loved Homer’s lines of dialogue, which has additionally had an effect on animated shows for adults.

But the show hasn’t been picked up for a 35th season so far, and it hasn’t been cancelled either.

Since there has been no confirmation that the next season will be made, there is no date for when season 35 will come out.

The Simpsons Season 35 Cast

Dan Castellaneta, Hank Azaria, Nancy Cartwright, Harry Shearer, Julie Kavner, as well as Yeardley Smith make up the main cast of The Simpsons.

Pamela Hayden, Maggie Roswell, Eric Lopez, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey DeLisle, Tress MacNeille, Chris Edgerly, as well as Alex Désert are some of the other actors in the show.

Karl Wiedergott, Doris Grau, Jo Ann Harris, Russi Taylor, Marcia Mitzman Gaven, Christopher Collins, Phil Hartman, Joe Mantegna, among others, used to play supporting roles on the show.

The Simpsons Season 35 Trailer

Since about October 2022, there isn’t any confirmed information about The Simpsons season 35. Since the show hasn’t been confirmed yet, there isn’t a trailer for it yet.

The Simpsons Season 35 Plot

Season 34 of The Simpsons is still airing, and it will end on Nov 27, 2022. So, we can’t say anything for sure about what will occur in Season 35 because everything will depend on how Season 34 ends.

Since it started airing in the 1990s, The Simpsons has grown into one of the best cartoon sitcoms on TV.

The main reason for this has been this same premise, which is true for both kids and adults.

In these years, the show also has introduced several new characters, and every one of them have become fan favourites.

The people who make the show haven’t decided what will happen next. But it’s important to remember that the show has been continuing for an extended time, as well as the creators might decide to make another season no matter how the reviews or how many people watch.

Over the years, animated sitcoms have grown increasingly popular, and this has caused the development of animated shows for adults as well.

Given how popular the show has become over the years, it will be something that people will never forget. Humans just have to queue for Season 35 to be officially announced.

James L. Brooks, who is in charge of making this show, has made a show about a family that doesn’t work well together.

The interesting thing is that, except for Bart, he named this same characters after people in his own family.

Springfield is not a real place, but it is where the Simpson family lives. The show is about making people laugh and making fun of the way most Americans live.

“The Many Faithful of Springfield,” the first episode of season 34, will feature Joe Mantegna’s return as the fan-favourite secondary character Fat Tony.

Even though there hasn’t been an official summary of the episode yet, it seems likely that, from the title alone, it will be a spoof of mob movie tropes, similar to the majority of Fat Tony’s appearances on The Simpsons.

Fat Tony isn’t quite as scary as he looks is one of the earliest jokes in The Simpsons. This goes back to the season 3 episode where Skinner gives a strict lecture to the mob boss and his men to scare them away.

The title of the episode, “The Many Saints of Springfield,” comes from the movie “The Many Saints of Newark,” which is a prequel to “The Sopranos.” It is not yet clear if “The Many Saints of Springfield” will serve as a direct parody of that movie.

The episode might feature a reenactment of that gangster movie with a youthful Fat Tony playing Tony Soprano, or it could just use the movie’s name for a story about Fat Tony that has nothing to do with the movie.

When The Simpsons season 34, episode 13 airs on February 19, only time will tell if it is serious about making fun of The Many Saints of Newark.