‘The Simpsons’ to Stop Having White Actors Voice Non-White Characters – Variety

“The Simpsons” received’t have any repeats of Hank Azaria voicing Apu.

The producers behind the present issued a press release Friday saying that any more, its characters of shade shall be voiced by actors of shade solely.

“Shifting ahead, ‘The Simpsons’ will now not have white actors voice non-white characters,” the assertion learn.

Information of the choice comes lower than an hour after Mike Henry introduced he’ll now not voice the character of Cleveland Brown on fellow Fox animated comedy “Household Man.”

“The Simpsons” has been topic to heavy criticism over the previous few years on this subject, most notably over Azaria enjoying the Indian character Apu, and this assertion represents a considerable shift from the producers’ historic stance on the matter. Azaria introduced that he was stepping away from voicing the character in January. Requires him to accomplish that intensified following the 2017 documentary “The Downside With Apu,” from comic Hari Kondabolu. The doc explored how folks of South Asian descent felt about rising up with Apu as one in every of their solely representatives on American tv.

“The Simpsons” added Kevin Michael Richardson, who had been beforehand been a recurring solid member, to the full-time solid a number of seasons in the past. Richardson presently voices most of the present’s African American characters.

The animated sequence area is presently having a reckoning with its historical past of casting white actors to play non-white characters. Within the final week alone, Jenny Slate introduced on that she would now not play the biracial character Missy on the favored Netflix present “Massive Mouth,” and Kristen Bell revealed that she can be stepping down from her position as a biracial character within the Apple animated sequence “Central Park.”