‘The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror Lists 50 Reasons Not to Vote Trump

There’s nothing scarier than the 2020 election, which makes it the proper opener for this 12 months’s version of “The Simpsons” Halloween-themed “Treehouse of Horror.”

Selection has an unique first take a look at the thirty first installment, which opens on Election Day 2020. Marge calls Homer to remind him to vote, and he will get to the polling station simply in time — the place he appears determined in nearly each place (together with Amazon Alexa for Governor) apart from the presidential race.

That’s when a flummoxed Lisa can’t imagine that, after every thing that has occurred these previous 4 years, her father continues to be undecided. (To be truthful, when requested to bear in mind what’s occurred since 2016, Homer can solely image one headline: “Faye Dunaway offers Oscar to fallacious film and isn’t seen once more.”)

A useful scroll then lists only a fraction of some of the issues that Donald Trump has carried out that makes him unfit for president. (And the listing misses a lot, such because the hundreds of thousands of {dollars} his companies have charged the Secret Service, or the 280 days of golf that has price taxpayers an estimated $141 million.)

Right here is that listing:

Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears

Put youngsters in cages

Known as Mexicans rapists

Imitated disabled reporter

Seems to be awful in a tennis outfit

Can’t get spouse to maintain hand

Known as third world international locations ****holes

Known as Tim Cook dinner ‘Tim Apple’

Stated Jewish individuals who vote Democrat are disloyal

Confirmed high secret paperwork at Mar-A-Lago restaurant

Known as white supremacists ‘positive folks’

Leaked categorised info to Russian ambassador

Requested the president of Ukraine to examine the Bidens

Known as for China to examine the Bidens

Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant

Pressed the Australian prime minister to assist Barr examine Mueller

Talked about grabbing *****

Lied concerning the dimension of his inauguration

Refused to launch tax returns

Gutted the E.P.A.

Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after assembly with Putin

Tweeted categorised photograph of Iran missile website

Known as Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’

Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’

Leaked info to the press concerning the 2017 Manchester area bombing

Didn’t attend any White Home correspondents’ dinner

Stated Megyn Kelly had ‘blood popping out of her no matter’

Known as Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’

Ruined impeachment

Introduced Ivanka to the G7 summit

Corrupted Congress

Appointed and didn’t hearth Betsy DeVos

Put Jared in cost of Mideast

Served McDonald’s to Clemson soccer group

Destroyed democracy

Misplaced Hong Kong

Threatened Marie Yovanovitch

Pulled the U.S. out of local weather settlement

Allowed bounties on troopers

Invaded Portland

Withdrew from W.H.O.

Bragged about figuring out the date

Commuted sentences

Stated to swallow bleach

Particular person, girl, man, digital camera, TV

Destroyed put up workplace

Paid $750 in taxes

Desires third time period

Needed to be on Mount Rushmore

And we haven’t even mentioned the worst one

In the meantime, “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” additionally contains parodies of Pixar, “Toy Story,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” The 688th episode of “The Simpsons,” “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” airs on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.