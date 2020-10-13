‘The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror Lists 50 Reasons Not to Vote Trump

There’s nothing scarier than the 2020 election, which makes it the proper opener for this 12 months’s version of “The Simpsons” Halloween-themed “Treehouse of Horror.”
Selection has an unique first take a look at the thirty first installment, which opens on Election Day 2020. Marge calls Homer to remind him to vote, and he will get to the polling station simply in time — the place he appears determined in nearly each place (together with Amazon Alexa for Governor) apart from the presidential race.
That’s when a flummoxed Lisa can’t imagine that, after every thing that has occurred these previous 4 years, her father continues to be undecided. (To be truthful, when requested to bear in mind what’s occurred since 2016, Homer can solely image one headline: “Faye Dunaway offers Oscar to fallacious film and isn’t seen once more.”)
A useful scroll then lists only a fraction of some of the issues that Donald Trump has carried out that makes him unfit for president. (And the listing misses a lot, such because the hundreds of thousands of {dollars} his companies have charged the Secret Service, or the 280 days of golf that has price taxpayers an estimated $141 million.)
Right here is that listing:
Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears
Put youngsters in cages
Known as Mexicans rapists
Imitated disabled reporter
Seems to be awful in a tennis outfit
Can’t get spouse to maintain hand
Known as third world international locations ****holes
Known as Tim Cook dinner ‘Tim Apple’
Stated Jewish individuals who vote Democrat are disloyal
Confirmed high secret paperwork at Mar-A-Lago restaurant
Known as white supremacists ‘positive folks’
Leaked categorised info to Russian ambassador
Requested the president of Ukraine to examine the Bidens
Known as for China to examine the Bidens
Walked into the dressing room at Miss Teen USA pageant
Pressed the Australian prime minister to assist Barr examine Mueller
Talked about grabbing *****
Lied concerning the dimension of his inauguration
Refused to launch tax returns
Gutted the E.P.A.
Confiscated and destroyed interpreter’s notes after assembly with Putin
Tweeted categorised photograph of Iran missile website
Known as Baltimore a ‘disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess’
Described Meryl Streep as ‘over-rated’
Leaked info to the press concerning the 2017 Manchester area bombing
Didn’t attend any White Home correspondents’ dinner
Stated Megyn Kelly had ‘blood popping out of her no matter’
Known as Carly Fiorina ‘horseface’
Ruined impeachment
Introduced Ivanka to the G7 summit
Corrupted Congress
Appointed and didn’t hearth Betsy DeVos
Put Jared in cost of Mideast
Served McDonald’s to Clemson soccer group
Destroyed democracy
Misplaced Hong Kong
Threatened Marie Yovanovitch
Pulled the U.S. out of local weather settlement
Allowed bounties on troopers
Invaded Portland
Withdrew from W.H.O.
Bragged about figuring out the date
Commuted sentences
Stated to swallow bleach
Particular person, girl, man, digital camera, TV
Destroyed put up workplace
Paid $750 in taxes
Desires third time period
Needed to be on Mount Rushmore
And we haven’t even mentioned the worst one
In the meantime, “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” additionally contains parodies of Pixar, “Toy Story,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” The 688th episode of “The Simpsons,” “Treehouse of Horror XXXI” airs on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
