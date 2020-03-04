The Simpsons will be streaming on Disney+ when it launches in the UK

Disney+ has confirmed The Simpsons will be a part of its content material catalogue when it launches in the UK later this month.

The streaming service had hinted at the chance on Tuesday earlier than confirming the information on Wednesday morning. The announcement was made on Disney+ UK’s official Twitter account, with a video compilation of patriarch Homer’s iconic catchphrase (d’oh!).

Over 600 episodes of The Simpsons + Disney + Pixar + Marvel + Star Wars + Nat Geo = ???? D’oh not miss out! pic.twitter.com/IqRM1BXU6C — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) March 4, 2020

The Simpsons has been accessible on Disney+ in the US since the service launched there in November 2019, following the Home of Mouse’s Fox takeover. The legendary cartoon presently airs on Sky One and Channel 4 in the UK.

The information comes sizzling on the heels of the announcement that Disney+ would be accessible as an add-on on Sky Q and NOW TV.

The Simpsons was created by Matt Groening again in 1989, and has been delivering biting satirical commentary on the quintessential American nuclear household ever since. In addition to the TV sequence, The Simpsons spans a film and a sequence of brief movies. The newest Simpsons brief movie centres on the youngest Simpson Maggie, and is presently accessible to look at in cinemas earlier than Disney’s Onward.

A 32nd season has already been confirmed, so you’ll be able to meet up with the sequence’ greater than 600 episodes when it lands on Disney+.

Disney+ will launch in the UK on 24th March 2020