The Simpsons Writer Really Hates That Fans Are Making Coronavirus Memes From Flu Episode

The Simpsons has gotten lots of credit score over the previous a number of years for doing one thing that few different exhibits have been capable of do by predicting main popular culture tendencies or world occasions. Sadly, one episode from the distant previous of the long-running animated comedy is now getting lots of traction on social media for predicting the coronavirus, and author Invoice Oakley is de facto not pleased in regards to the lengths to which some followers are taking it.
Invoice Oakley co-wrote the episode of The Simpsons in query, “Marge in Chains,” which aired approach (waaaay) again on Could 6, 1993. It was Episode 24 of solely Season four of the cartoon mega-hit, and detailed a flu from Japan, referred to as the Osaka Flu, making everybody in Springfield sick. Nicely, scenes from the episode at the moment are getting used on-line to unfold racist propaganda in regards to the outbreak of the coronavirus, and Oakley thinks that it is “gross” how one thing he wrote has been used. Here is what he instructed The Hollywood Reporter:
I do not prefer it getting used for nefarious functions. The concept that anybody misappropriates it to make coronavirus appear to be an Asian plot is horrible. When it comes to attempting to put blame on Asia — I feel that’s gross.
Folks might be horrible on-line anyway, and once you add a time of crises, misinformation, worry and all the different issues which are going together with the scenario surrounding the unfold of the coronavirus and the measures we’re having to take to attempt to cease it, that solely provides to the negativity we will see on-line. The Simpsons occurs to have an episode that makes is even simpler for folk with dangerous intentions to get their level throughout, in order that they’re changing the phrase “coronavirus” with “Osaka Flu” in lots of the memes.
For “Marge in Chains,” Invoice Oakley and co-writer Josh Weinstein had been merely given the duty of constructing certain that Marge Simpson would find yourself arrested and in jail, with showrunner Al Jean not caring how she acquired there. The two got here up with a narrative that noticed an sick manufacturing facility employee in Japan cough into packing containers that had been getting used to ship a well-liked juicer to the great folks of Springfield. When the juicers start to reach, six to eight weeks later, everybody will get sick. Marge is arrested for by accident shoplifting whereas attempting to get provides for her household, who’ve all gotten sick.
In line with Oakley, he hadn’t thought in regards to the episode in years, which makes good since, contemplating how way back he labored on it. However, when he started seeing the memes, he was reminded of it, and stated that it was actually by no means meant to gas any type of hate or panic.
It was simply presupposed to be a fast joke about how the flu acquired right here. It was meant to be absurd that somebody might cough right into a field and the virus would survive for six to eight weeks within the field. It’s cartoonish. We deliberately made it cartoonish as a result of we wished it to be foolish and never scary, and never carry any of those dangerous associations together with it, which is why the virus itself was performing like a cartoon character and behaving in extraordinarily unrealistic methods.
The Simpsons has all the time been good at leaning on the foolish facets of any topic it broaches, and the make-believe flu created for the episode was no totally different. The thought {that a} virus might reside for therefore lengthy with out an precise host of some type was step one for Oakley and his writing associate in attempting to determine how ridiculous the scenario they’d created was.
And, it acquired much more cartoony all through the episode. At one level, a virus cloud stops at a pink mild whereas one other virus cloud floats previous with a inexperienced mild. Sadly, none of this stuff have been sufficient to cease the individuals who felt “Marge in Chains” was the right automobile to unleash their flawed ideas on the coronavirus.
I might prefer to say that the folks utilizing The Simpsons accountable Asia for the coronavirus will see Invoice Oakley’s phrases and really feel dangerous sufficient to cease what they’re doing, but it surely’s just about a assure that they will not. Everybody ought to simply keep in mind that there are official sources from which to get details about the pandemic, and the perfect use of The Simpsons episodes proper now ought to solely be for what they had been supposed to do: make us chuckle and relive some stress.
