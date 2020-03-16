The Simpsons Writer Really Hates That Fans Are Making Coronavirus Memes From Flu Episode

For “Marge in Chains,” Invoice Oakley and co-writer Josh Weinstein had been merely given the duty of constructing certain that Marge Simpson would find yourself arrested and in jail, with showrunner Al Jean not caring how she acquired there. The two got here up with a narrative that noticed an sick manufacturing facility employee in Japan cough into packing containers that had been getting used to ship a well-liked juicer to the great folks of Springfield. When the juicers start to reach, six to eight weeks later, everybody will get sick. Marge is arrested for by accident shoplifting whereas attempting to get provides for her household, who’ve all gotten sick.