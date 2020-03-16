The Simpsons writer responds to Osaka Flu episode being used for “nefarious purposes”

The co-writer of a traditional Simpsons episode has hit again at those that have linked its plot to the present coronavirus pandemic.

Invoice Oakley co-wrote the season 4 episode Marge in Chains with Josh Weinstein, the place the Simpson household contracts “Osaka Flu” when it arrives in Springfield with merchandise imported from Japan.

The episode aired again in Could 1993, however has change into distinguished in current weeks because the coronavirus has unfold from China to the remainder of the world.

It has been the premise of web memes in addition to racist propaganda, which Oakley has described as “gross” to The Hollywood Reporter.

He stated: “I don’t prefer it being used for nefarious functions. The concept that anybody misappropriates it to make coronavirus appear to be an Asian plot is horrible. By way of making an attempt to place blame on Asia — I believe that’s gross.”

Oakley revealed that the flu was not supposed to be taken significantly and was impressed by a pandemic that occurred many years earlier.

“I imagine probably the most antecedent to [Osaka Flu] was the Hong Kong flu of 1968. It was simply supposed to be a fast joke about how the flu bought right here,” he defined.

Within the episode, a sick manufacturing unit employee coughs into the packaging of a brand new juicer, which then will get bought by a resident of Springfield.

Oakley added: “It was meant to be absurd that somebody might cough right into a field and the virus would survive for six to eight weeks within the field. It’s cartoonish.

“We deliberately made it cartoonish as a result of we wished it to be foolish and never scary, and never carry any of those dangerous associations together with it, which is why the virus itself was appearing like a cartoon character and behaving in extraordinarily unrealistic methods.”

