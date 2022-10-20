The Sims 4 can now be downloaded for free and they anticipated what the future of the game will be like

Years go by and The Sims remains one of the most iconic franchises in the world of video games. With a giant community -which also grew along with the series-, the transmission Behind The Sims Summit gave the game audience some insight into what the next steps are going to be for the saga.

In the first place, the event coincided with the beginning of a new stage for The Sims 4, which will now be free-to-play. In this way, all users who do not have the base game will be able to download it for free and access all the content it offers and its updates.

“The Sims has always been about celebrating new ways to play with rich possibilities for discovery, and Maxis is thrilled to welcome new players to create new stories and explore without limits,” they said in a statement.

Additionally, the broadcast spent time talking about the future of the franchise and what the next generation of The Sims is going to be. Although it is a project that is in an early stage of its development, the news was enough to excite the followers of the saga who ask for a new installment that evolves the game proposal.

The name of Project Rene -as this future release is known for now- references the concepts of renewal and rebirth, “representing the developers’ commitment to the franchise’s bright future.”

At the event they highlighted that the title will reimagine the familiar experience that the Sims proposes and will introduce new ways to play. The first thing that could be seen in the presentation is that the new game will enable greater flexibility when it comes to building and decorating each household, with an important variety of customization options. For example, it will be possible to vary between the dimensions of a bed (for one or two places), but also in the textures and colors of its materials.

Something that could also be seen -and only people who dedicate hours and hours to the game will understand it- is the option to freely rotate the objects on the different surfaces (or modify their inclination) and they exemplified it with the proposal to place cushions on an armchair. No tricks or overlapping furniture. Now it would be a reality within the base game.

Another aspect that stood out in the broadcast is the introduction of the possibility of carrying out collaborative games from different compatible devices and it could be seen -although only for a few seconds- how that function would be applied to a computer and a cell phone simultaneously.

“We’re building on the same foundations that have made The Sims appealing to generations of players and pushing boundaries to create new experiences. We will have much more to share as we continue to progress through the game’s development and milestones along the way,” said Lyndsay Pearson, Vice President of Franchise Creative for The Sims.

Realizing that they understand their community, they also advanced a collaboration with Overwolfthe company that operates CurseForge, “a mod manager and discovery platform built to support creators and host their content.”

Mods are a key aspect of the game as they allow for even more customization options and a wider range of experiences that one can find when creating their own sims. Therefore, this union will offer a new space to download content created by other users.

“For years, The Sims 4 community has been expanded by modders and content creators, and today marks a major step forward in recognizing and celebrating their contributions,” they highlighted in the statement and anticipated that the launch of this option is scheduled for the latter part of this year.

