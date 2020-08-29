The Sims 4 gets Star Wars expansion pack in September – but not everyone’s happy

One other expansion pack is coming to EA’s The Sims 4, but this time it’s slightly completely different – it’s Star Wars themed.

The Journey to Batuu expansions was revealed in a Gamescon trailer in a virtual-only occasion.

The expansion pack is out eighth September and brings new characters, gadgets and environments.

Purchase The Sims 4

As anticipated with Star Wars there are droids, lightsabers and aliens. The trailer additionally reveals the Millennium Falcon, Rey utilizing the drive and stormtroopers.

The pack is impressed by Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park land.

In a galaxy far, far-off, deep into the Outer Rim, the world of Batuu awaits your Sim. The Sims 4 Star Wars Journey to Batuu Recreation Pack is obtainable September 8! Create your distinctive #TheSimsxStarWars story: https://t.co/OrpnA7VfUK#JourneyToBatuu pic.twitter.com/t5npF4Fmfh — The Sims (@TheSims) August 27, 2020

EA stated in Journey to Batuu “gamers will depart their houses to journey to the planet of Batuu the place they’ll have to select on which faction to work with, because the actions their Sims take will result in management of the Black Spire Outpost.”

You select to help Rey and Vi Moradi as a part of the Resistance or be a part of the First Order below Kylo Ren.

There shall be missions to extend popularity, unlock artifacts and clothes. You may as well customise droids and create a lightsaber.

You may as well take again gadgets to your own home.

“With The Sims, we’ve all the time strived to create content material that takes gamers’ imaginations past their limits to inform enjoyable and distinctive tales in the sport, and with The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, they’ll be capable of take their Sims on an journey to the sting of the galaxy,” Lyndsay Pearson, the manager producer of The Sims, stated in an announcement.

“We’re such large Star Wars followers, and got down to create an genuine and immersive Star Wars expertise for gamers that additionally embodies the self-expression and deep storytelling potentialities with The Sims.”

There have been different Star Wars appears to be like in The Sims earlier than, but that is the primary full expansion pack.

Some followers, nevertheless, have questioned how precisely Star Wars will match into the world of The Sims.

If we needed Star Wars we’d all be taking part in Star Wars as a substitute of Sims. How would this pack even work with the remainder of the Sims 4 world? A few of us truly simply needed regular issues like bunkbeds, Werewolves and Grim Reaper Profession. It is a one & finished story pack. Waste of cash. pic.twitter.com/D9itAYh3hG — sevenandarmy (@sevenandarmy) August 28, 2020

But different followers noticed undoubtedly noticed an upside to all of it…

me: I’ll not purchase Sims 4 Star Wars, it’s a money seize that gained’t have an effect on core gameplay

EA: you may date Kylo Ren

me: alright wonderful pic.twitter.com/8xl0iaRllD — RachaelTad ???? (@rachaeltadd) August 27, 2020

Purchase The Sims 4. For extra information go to our Expertise part together with the Xbox Collection X launch date information and PS5 launch date information.