The Sims 4 is committed to inclusivity and introduces customizable pronouns

Since it was released in 2014, The Sims 4 has continued to receive a large amount of content and updates from those responsible at Electronic Arts. They have always been committed to diversity and inclusion, and the new update they have implemented in the title is a good proof of this.

EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 will now have the option to customize the pronouns of his characters. In this way, players will have a greater ability to choose how they want to reflect their sims in the title through this inclusive tool, adjusting how they want the game to refer to them in different situations.

For now it is only available in EnglishUnfortunately we will have to wait to have it in Spanish, since at the moment only has been implemented in the English version. However, they state that this is just one step towards creating a more inclusive experience and therefore they intend to improve the feature by including more languages ​​in the future.

The team has worked closely with the project It Gets Better y GLAAD to better understand the use and impact that pronouns and binary representations of gender can have in The Sims 4. More information on how this tool works can be found on the official EA website, although we will keep an eye out for language-related developments Spanish.

In relation to news about new titles in the franchise, we still have no news, despite the fact that a lot was recently created. expectation regarding a possible The Sims 5 after a mysterious announcement that ended up disappointing fans who were waiting for a new numbered installment.

