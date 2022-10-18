The Sims 4 is going free to play and will become a free game today, with a live stream

The base game of The Sims 4 will be free to download and play soon for everyone.

EA and Maxis have announced that The Sims 4 will be free to download for all new players from October 18, 2022. And what’s better, it will be on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

“EA and Maxis have welcomed millions of Sims players over the years“, indicates the official statement. “With The Sims 4 base game free to play, the team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful experiences for players, and will continue to develop and release Sims Delivery Express packs, Kits and drops for the foreseeable future..”

It seems like EA and Maxis have a lot of content lined up for The Sims 4, and that starts with a special broadcast, Behind The Sims Summit, on October 18.

“Players will be able to learn more about what’s in the works during a special edition streamSaid EA and Maxis. The next stream can be seen live on The Sims YouTube and Twitch channels at 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time) on October 18.

The Sims 4 was released on September 2, 2014, and has had 31 million players worldwide since its release. But the game was met with mixed reviews in the early days, with many outlets criticizing the lack of features compared to The Sims 3. Since then, many expansion packs have been released.

Making The Sims 4 free will probably inject a little more life into the game after eight years. Luckily, current gamers won’t miss out either, as EA and Maxis are giving away the Deluxe Oasis Kit to everyone who buys the game before October 17.