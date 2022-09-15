The Sims 4 will be free to play, but you will need almost 1,000 euros if you want all its DLCs

Electronic Arts announced this Wednesday that the base game will be free starting October 18 of this year.

Those who haven’t given The Sims 4 a chance will still have a good chance to do so starting next month. Electronic Arts announced this past Wednesday that the game developed by Maxis will offer free access to the base game next month, becoming free to play from October 18.

The base game will be free from October 18Although the news is positive for those who do not want to spend a single euro to test the experience, many users have warned that the numerous expansions and DLCs They have been the key to the game for many years, and if we consult their prices we see that they leave us with a surprising fact, to say the least.

As you can see in the tweet of Garrus that we leave you next, if we proceed to add the cost of all the paid downloadable content of The Sims 4 the total figure is 984.43 eurosthat is, almost 1,000 euros that we would have to spend if we want to enjoy everything that EA has released for the game in the eight years it has been on the market.

Even so, these DLCs are in no case absolutely necessary to enjoy the basic experience on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and in fact those responsible for the game have confirmed that will continue to develop new experiences for The Sims 4 in the future, regardless of this move to free to play.

To know all the details of this new stage of the successful Maxis title, we will have to be very attentive to the special direct to be held on October 18 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), which can be followed through YouTube and Twitch and has been called Behind The Sims Summit. Additionally, players who own the game or purchase it before October 17 will receive the Oasis Deluxe Gift Kitwhich brings furniture and other decorative objects.

