The Sims 4 will become a free game: EA surprises us with a special live date

The Sims 4 is one of those games that we could kick thousands of hours, because its possibilities allow us to imagine very different lives for our particular characters. The base game has been fueled by DLC content ranging from going back to school to introducing fantastical creatures, and now EA wants its life simulator to be available to everyone.

The Sims 4 will be free from October 18That is why, as we read on the company’s official website, The Sims 4 will become free starting next October 18. It should be noted that this does not include the multiple expansions for the title, so players will only be able to access the base game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series.

Does this mean that the developers will stop updating the game? EA denies this possibility and, in addition, promises the release of more content in the coming months: “With The Sims 4 becoming free to play, our team is more dedicated than ever to develop new and meaningful experiences of The Sims 4 for our players and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express in the future.”

From EA they invite us to know the future of The Sims 4 through a special broadcast that, with the name of Behind The Sims Summit, will take place on October 18 at 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time) through its official YouTube and Twitch channels. Also, it’s important to note that players who own the game or purchase it before October 17 will receive the Luxury Oasis kit gift, which integrates furniture and other decorative objects.

Bonus content for EA Play members

Beyond this, the publisher of the franchise ensures that users of EA Play y EA Play Pro will have some advantages beyond accessing The Sims 4 for free. As we read on the official website, on October 18 they will be released exclusive packs for users of the service, which leaves us with a combo of The Sims 4 + the expansion ‘Get to Work!’ for players subscribed to EA Play, and another compilation of The Sims 4 + ‘Get to Work!’ and the ‘Toddler Stuff Pack’ for EA Play Pro members.

Recently, the developers introduced various options to change your Sim’s sexual orientation, which changes several aspects of the gameplay. If you want to know the progress of this installment compared to other titles in the franchise, we encourage you to read the analysis of The Sims 4 in which Álvaro Castellano commented that “its improvements in elements such as the interface, the comfort it allows and the optimization it provides more than enough reasons to enjoy it and get lost in its world“.

