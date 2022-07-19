The Sims 4 will introduce sexual orientation: these are all the options you can change

EA will implement this feature with the new High School Years Expansion Pack, but it will be available to everyone.

We already knew that The Sims 4 intends to represent all kinds of groups. That is why, at the gates of the launch of the DLC ‘Yes I do!’, EA considered not allowing its download in Russia due to the country’s homophobic policies. The publisher ended up retracting this decision, and has continued to develop features such as the one announced today: the possibility of choose sexual orientation of our Sims.

The Sims 4 allows you to change your sexual orientation through the combination of different optionsAs we read in the EA blog, the new Expansion Pack, with the name of High School Yearswill introduce an update for all players that will allow us to decide the sexual orientation of the characters through several options. Because, taking into account that technical limitations do not allow more than two genres to be added to the game, the developer has decided to improve inclusivity through other means.

As you can see in the image above these lines, the Create a Sim mode introduces three new options. First of all, ‘This sim is romantically attracted to‘, will allow us to decide the gender that will interest our character, although from EA they assure that this option could be expanded in the future with the inclusion of more alternatives.

The second option, ‘Mi sim is exploring romantically‘, causes the avatar to not have a defined preference and therefore show interest in the current two genders in The Sims 4. Lastly, the ‘My sim is interested in WooHooing with‘ gives us the possibility to choose the genders with which our sim will want to have sexual relations. This update will allow you to carry out different combinationsbecause we can have a friendship with the right to friction if our sim is aromantic, but is interested in maintaining intimate relationships with a close character.

Taking into account that this update will arrive at the same time as the High School Years DLC, it seems that we will be able to start changing the sexual orientation of our sims on July 28. This is set as one more step for EA to improve inclusivity of his life simulator, because during the last months he has been releasing patches that introduce custom pronouns in The Sims 4.

More about: The Sims 4, Inclusion and video games, EA and Update.