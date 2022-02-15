The simulation of the Chelsea captain in the penalty against Palmeiras that went viral

The Chelsea captain carried out a strategy rarely seen before the penalty that defined the title



This weekend Chelsea beat 2 to 1 palm trees at the end of Club World Cup and became champion of the tournament. In a duel more even than expected, the English team managed to keep the trophy thanks to a penalty converted by Kai Havertz in the second half of extra time. This Sunday, unpublished images of the previous one to the execution of the German were known that exposed an incredible strategy of the captain of the London team.

After the Australian referee Christopher Beathafter a review in WHEREsanctioned the penalty for a hand of Luan in the area, César Azpilicueta he took the ball and stood in front of the firing point. At that time, several players from the Brazilian team were still protesting the judge’s decision and others went directly to talk to the Spanish player to distract him.

Of course, it is that the footballers of the champion of the Liberators cup they thought it would be Azpilicueta the one who would kick since he had taken the ball. After a few seconds, the referee took the players out of the palm trees of the area and at that instant, the side of the Chelsea gave the ball to Kai Havertz.

In that way, the captain of the champion of the Champions League He prevented his rivals from distracting his teammate, who settled the ball at the indicated point and scored the final 2-1 with a definition of hierarchy. This Monday, the simulation of Azpilicueta It went viral on social networks and was applauded by thousands of fans who recognized the acting ability of the Spanish.

Abstract: Chelsea vs. palm trees

In the regulation 90 minutes, the Belgian Romelu Lukaku had overtaken the English at the start of the second half, but Raphael Veiga equalized from the penalty spot 10 minutes later for the champion of the Liberators cupwho could not add his first title in the Club World Cup.

“It’s fantastic. After being European champions, we are world champions, which sounds much better”, he declared elated after the match. Havertzwho a few months ago had been the hero of the Blues scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City. “To be honest, I was a bit nervous. He was decisive. Crazy, but I have tried to stay calm and now I am very happy, ”he added when asked about his feelings before taking the decisive maximum penalty in extra time.

