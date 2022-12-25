The singer Maxi Jazz, of the band Faithless, died

Faithless vocalist Maxi Jazz sings on stage in Beirut, Lebanon. (Reuters/file)

Maxi Jazzvocalist for the British electronic music band Faithless and known for being the voice of trance hits such as “God Is a DJ” and “Insomnia”, has died at the age of 65, the group reported last Saturday.

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. She brought the right meaning and message to our music,” the other two main members of Faithless, Rollo and Sister Bliss, said in a statement on Facebook.

“It was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible.”

The band said on Twitter that Jazz had died peacefully in her sleep. He did not give a cause of death.

Jazz was born Maxwell Fraser in Brixton, south London, in 1957. He helped form Faithless in 1995, which later became one of the most popular dance bands in Britain and around the world.

“He was a very kind man, with a special aura. Many of us were moved by his words and performances,” British DJ MistaJam wrote about Jazz on Twitter.

Faithless’s 1995 song “Insomnia,” in which Jazz raps about her difficulty falling asleep with the refrain “I can’t get no sleep,” was voted No. fifth best dance recording of all time by the readers of the dance music magazine Mixmag in 2013.

The song, which topped the dance charts in many European countries, made Jazz quip in a 2020 interview: “If you gave me a pound for every time someone came around saying, ‘I can’t sleep,’ I’d live on the space station.” .

Faithless said in his statement: “He was a brilliant lyricist, DJ, Buddhist, magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.”

