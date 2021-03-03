The Sinking City: Frogwares indicates that the Steam version is hacked

The problems that we informed you about yesterday continue: the developer Frogwares accuses a former employee of having published a “pirated” version of its latest game based on Lovecraft’s literature on Steam, The Sinking City, reports VG247.

One more episode of the internal battle generated between the game’s developer and the distributor Nacon, which started the problems in 2019, and as you can see, it has not been solved. Through the company’s own blog, they indicate that they have uploaded a version that is “hacked” and that they have omitted Frogwares from the process completely, something that has pissed them off greatly. It is a fairly extensive publication that we invite you to review to understand the complexity of the situation.

Just yesterday, we told you that they had published the following:

“Frogwares has not created the version of @TheSinkingCity that is coming to @Steam today. We do not recommend purchasing this version. We will share more information shortly..”

Now we know what the problem was about, at least.

The Sinking City left Steam, the Epic store and the Xbox one and PS4 online stores on August 25, 2020, following legal problems faced with distributors BigBen Interactive and Nacon. While things are being fixed, we invite you to take a look at our analysis of the game, which although it did not reach a too high note (7), it does meet a lot of expectations, especially for the fans who proudly sing the song. phrase “I like Lovecraft”.