The Sister audience start to make sense of plot after Bob’s admission

The narrative threads are all beginning to coalesce in ITV thriller The Sister, after Wednesday’s episode revealed that Nathan (Russell Tovey) didn’t kill Elise after all, as many viewers had already twigged.

It turned out that large dangerous Bob (Bertie Carvel), the creepy ghost botherer, had given her cocaine that: a) killed her outright, or: b) induced her to have a seizure which led to her banging her head towards a window inflicting a deadly damage.

If both was the case, it’s clear that Bob meant Nathan to take the medication and end up in the identical state, probably as a by-product of his demonic plan.

Finally, many viewers felt like they had been on strong floor with the plot.

Ohhhhh he needed to make a ghost. As you do ????#TheSister — ????Tropicalsocks???? (@tropicalsocks) October 28, 2020

Viewers had been beginning to consider that this grotesque occasion wasn’t the primary time Bob had been for a stroll within the woods.

#TheSister Bob with the shovel already in his boot? Sounds about proper. Man has a padlock freezer in his lock up. I’m wondering if this is not his first rodeo… — laura (@wtf___laura) October 28, 2020

Many others agreed with that deduction: “I don’t suppose that is the primary time Bob has achieved this #thesister”.

Earlier, different theories had been abounding on social media. Bob was conducting experiments on our bodies, for instance: “I believe bob,does human experiments on lifeless our bodies! #TheSister”.

Maybe Bob didn’t kill her, after all…

“I believe Bob is protecting the sister captive and no matter was within the cocaine paralysed her #TheSister”, posted one other viewer.

And even Bob is about to go the way in which of his victims: “I believe Nathan or Holly goes to kill Bob and Bob goes within the freezer #TheSister”.

However as with earlier episodes, some of the plot factors had been triggering viewers. The “3 inch” deep grave, for instance.

Oh you are having amusing. 3 inch “grave” within the woods? Aren’t there any foxes there? And even canine walkers? #TheSister — Jeremy Skyrme (@DrSkyrme) October 28, 2020

Bob’s reedy voice was suitably bizarre but additionally fairly distracting to some within the audience. It reminded some of a sure TV chef.

Additionally I’m actually not feeling the meant sinister nature of this Bob fella as he feels like Anthony Worrall Thompson. #TheSister — Sophie ????️ (@SophieSharpie) October 28, 2020

Some had been having fun with Bob’s sulphurous character: “That’s what I like about Bertie’s appearing. You suppose his character is only a weirdo till – increase! – he offers you chills in only one minute #TheSister”.

Those that had caught with The Sister had been beginning to really feel their time had been properly spent.

Watching #TheSister starring the sensible @russelltovey however one query is bugging me. Why did he marry the sister of the lifeless woman after all that had gone on? Absolutely you’d steer properly clear ???? Nonetheless good although, and looking out ahead to the finale. — Nicky (@MissProntotype) October 28, 2020

Not everybody felt so connected to the thriller. Actually, the burden of opinion on social media was summarised by the viewer who felt the “….largest thriller about #TheSister is why I’m nonetheless watching it”.

The Sister concludes on ITV on Thursday twenty ninth October at 9pm.

