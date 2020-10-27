The Sister cast | Character guide for Russell Tovey thriller

Viewers are hooked on ITV’s spooky and chilling adaptation of Luther creator Neil Cross’ e book, Burial, a few man, Nathan (Russell Tovey), hiding a horrible secret involving the disappearance of his spouse’s sister.

ITV’s The Sister additionally stars Physician Foster’s Bertie Carvel because the sinister Bob, who in episode one barged his method into Nathan’s house, his presence threatening to unravel the life Nathan has so fastidiously constructed for himself and for spouse Holly (Amrita Acharia).

The first episode launched us to the spooky filming areas for The Sister, dwelling on the supernatural and suggesting that Nathan could also be haunted in additional methods than one – and if viewers are questioning if The Sister is predicated on a real story, it seems that the present was impressed by a murderous dream and (no surprises) a haunted home.

Learn on for the whole lot you must learn about The Sister’s cast and characters.

Russell Tovey performs Nathan



ITV



Who’s Nathan? In nearly each respect an abnormal man and husband – besides for an incident that occurred years in the past, earlier than he met his spouse Holly. All he needs is her happiness, and to guard her in any respect prices. Nonetheless, a secret he has saved buried is about to be unearthed – actually.

In episode one, we learnt that Nathan had attended the identical New Yr’s Eve celebration the place Holly’s sister Elise was final seen earlier than her disappearance – and that there was a right away sexual attraction between Nathan and Elise, as they made eyes at one another throughout the dance ground.

The place have I seen Russell Tovey earlier than? You in all probability recognise Tovey from varied main tv roles, together with Jake in ITV’s Flesh and Blood, and as Daniel Lyons in BBC One drama Years and Years. He’s additionally starred in Being Human (as werewolf George), Supergirl, Grabbers, The Historical past Boys, Banished, The Night time Supervisor, and Freedom Fighters: The Ray.

Amrita Acharia performs Holly Fox



ITV



Who’s Holly Fox? An property agent who met her husband-to-be, Nathan, again in 2013: three years after the fateful New Yr’s Eve celebration when her beloved youthful sister, Elise, went lacking. She and Nathan are attempting for a toddler within the current day, however they’re struggling to conceive.

She has no concept that Nathan was there on the celebration the place Elise was final seen – or that they seem to have met and shared a romantic connection.

The place have I seen Amrita Acharia earlier than? The actress is finest recognized for taking part in Irri in Sport of Thrones, and Dr Ruby Walker in The Good Karma Hospital. She’s additionally starred in Acquitted , I Am Yours, and Crimson Dwarf.

Bertie Carvel performs Bob



ITV



Who’s Bob? A mysterious, down-on-his-luck determine from Nathan’s previous with a eager curiosity within the supernatural.

In episode one, we noticed a flashback that exposed who Bob actually was: Bob Morrow, a previously standard “ghost whisperer” who appeared on the radio present Nathan was engaged on again in 2009. Each males have been each current on the New Yr’s Eve celebration Elise Fox attended previous to her disappearance.

The place have I seen Bertie Carvel earlier than? Carvel might be finest recognized for taking part in Physician Foster’s dishonest husband, Simon Foster. He’s additionally starred within the likes of Les Misérables, Jonathan Unusual & Mr Norrell, The Crown (as Robin Day), Baghdad Central, and The Pale Horse.

Simone Ashley performs Elise Fox



ITV



Who’s Elise Fox? Holly’s spirited youthful sister who went lacking on New Yr’s Eve in 2009, and hasn’t been heard from since.

The place have I seen Simone Ashley earlier than? She’s finest recognized for taking part in standard woman Olivia within the Netflix teen comedy drama collection Intercourse Schooling. She’s additionally starred within the likes of Broadchurch and Strike.

Nina Toussiant-White performs Jacki Hadley

ITV

Who’s Jacki Hadley? An bold police detective and buddy of Holly’s.

The place have I seen Nina Toussiant-White? Toussiant-White is maybe finest recognized for starring in BBC One’s Bodyguard (as Rayburn); The Feed (as Kate Hatfield); Physician Who; and GameFace.

The Sister will air on ITV on twenty sixth October 2020.