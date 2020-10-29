The Sister episode 3 recap I All the questions we have about ITV drama

Episode three of The Sister lastly offered us solutions about how and why Elise died following that fateful social gathering – and whether or not or not her dying was solely unintended.
Nonetheless, the clarification left viewers with but extra questions forward of Thursday night time’s sequence finale, together with simply how far Nathan will probably be ready to go to maintain his spouse Holly from discovering the fact.
The Sister solid consists of Russell Tovey (Years and Years) as protagonist Nathan, whereas Physician Foster’s Bertie Carvel performs the sinister Bob, a “ghost whisperer” – whose intentions lastly grew to become clear in episode three.
*Warning: spoilers forward for The Sister episode three*
Did Holly hear Elise’s ghost in the home?
Close to the starting of the third episode (following the flashback to Nathan and Holly’s wedding ceremony), Holly is left alone in the home at night time.
Heading in direction of the laptop, she’s stopped in her tracks when she hears a creaking upstairs and the sound of footsteps – the identical noises we heard at the finish of The Sister episode one, when Nathan was additionally alone in the home and dared Elise’s ghost to make herself recognized, which she appeared to do by turning the backyard lights on.
For viewers questioning if The Sister is predicated on a real story, the four-part sequence is predicated on creator Neil Cross’ e book Burial, which in flip was impressed by a nightmare The Sister creator Cross had in 1985 about murdering a homeless man – along with a haunting Cross skilled.
Did Nathan sleep with Elise earlier than she died?
In brief, sure – which makes Nathan’s betrayal to spouse Holly even worse.
In a flashback to the fateful night time, we see Elise meet up with Nathan on the stroll house from the New 12 months’s Eve social gathering. They flirt, earlier than Bob’s automobile pulls up and he affords them a elevate to a close-by wooded clearing, which is supposedly haunted by the ghost of a younger lady.
Bob is downright creepy, handing Elise some cocaine earlier than seeming to encourage the pair to have intercourse in the again of his automobile as soon as he’s gone for a stroll – which the couple do, after Elise (and solely Elise) takes the medication.
How did Elise die?
Nonetheless in the again of Bob’s automobile, Elise seems to have a match or seizure apparently introduced on by the medication. She jolts back and forth, earlier than smashing her head in opposition to the backseat window.
As Bob and a tearful, panicky Nathan look at her physique, it’s not clear whether or not it was the medication or her head trauma that killed her, and Bob locations the blame squarely on Nathan, repeatedly shouting: “What did you do?”
The place has Bob hidden Elise’s physique?
