The Sister | Exclusive clip teases secrets as start date confirmed

An unique clip from ITV’s new drama The Sister teases a nail-biting scene from the present’s first episode, through which Nathan’s (Russell Tovey) darkish secret is nearly revealed by a mysterious good friend from his troubled previous.

The four-part sequence, written by Luther creator Neil Cross, follows well-meaning man Nathan, who’s spent years making an attempt to bury a horrible secret from his previous – nonetheless, the haunting incident is quickly dredged up when Bob (Bertie Carvel), “an unwelcome face” from his outdated life, turns as much as the home he shared together with his spouse Holly (Amrita Acharia).

Within the quick clip launched by ITV forward of the drama’s launch on twenty sixth October, we see Bob stare at an image of Holly and her lacking sister Elsie (Simone Ashley) in Nathan’s house earlier than saying, “Nathan, what have you ever executed?”

Nonetheless the pair are quickly interrupted by Holly, who arrives house from work early to Nathan’s horror. He then precedes to awkwardly introduce the 2 earlier than swiftly eliminating Bob, who says he’ll give Nathan a name in a reasonably sinister tone.

In September, ITV launched the primary trailer for The Sister, which means that Nathan is one way or the other concerned in Elsie’s disappearance, which occurred three years prior at a celebration, and that his troubling secret, as effectively as his connection to the eccentric Bob, is said to the incident.

Based mostly on Cross’ 2009 novel Burial, the drama will observe Nathan as he makes “a sequence of catastrophic choices which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and potential redemption,” ITV teased.

Along with Tovey, Acharia, Carvel and Ashley, the sequence will star Bodyguard’s Nina Toussaint White, Paul Bazely (Quiz) and Amanda Root (Sherlock).