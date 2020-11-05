The situation of Kovid-19 in Delhi is deteriorating due to increasing air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the situation of Kovid-19 in the metropolis is deteriorating due to rising air pollution. Along with this, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to refrain from firecrackers this Diwali. Also Read – Corona Capital: High court tightens on Kejriwal government, said- Delhi is going to become Corona Capital

Talking to reporters through a video conference, Kejriwal said that on November 14, he will perform ‘Lakshmi Puja’ with his cabinet ministers at some place at 7.39 pm. He urged Delhiites to participate in this puja from their respective homes through live telecast. Also Read – Mother of 16-year-old girl, 60-year-old elder was raped, revealed by CCTV footage

The Chief Minister said that at present, Delhi is facing two problems – Kovid-19 epidemic and increasing air pollution. He said that the AAP government is making all efforts to deal with the situation. Also Read – Youths creating ruckus in Delhi hit police constable with BMW car, both legs broken

Appealing to people to avoid bursting firecrackers due to increasing air pollution, he said, “The situation of Kovid-19 is deteriorating due to increasing air pollution in Delhi.”