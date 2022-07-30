The six best websites to create random, safe and strong passwords

Every time you need to register on a web page, it is important to have a secure password that is achieved by avoiding use usual words or that are related to the user. But on many occasions it can be difficult to have to invent a password that is secure.

In order to make your life a little easier, it is important to know that on the internet you can find many websites that are intended to help you choose the best possible password. Although, in many cases you will have to use a manager, since you will hardly be able to remember it due to the great complexity that it can have.

How to use mnemonics to create and remember complex and strong passwords

Secure Password Generator





This web page, which we have already told you about in Genbeta, is really simple to use, since it offers a large number of options from which you will be able to choose to customize your password.

That is why all you have to do is select all the parameters of your new secure password. Initially, select the password size, and then you can select if you want to add symbols, numbers, letters and even prevent it from being generated connected to the internet so that it is not stored on any server.

Perfect Passwords





This website uses an interesting algorithm that will create a new password each time you reload. There are three different boxes for you to choose the password that you like the most. Specifically, one can distinguish:

hexadecimal password 64 characters (from 0 to 9 and from A to F).

64 characters (from 0 to 9 and from A to F). ASCII password 63 characters (with all kinds of symbols).

63 characters (with all kinds of symbols). Alphanumeric: 63 characters where both uppercase and lowercase letters and numbers from 0 to 9 are integrated.

ZXCVBN





In this case, and to change the theme a bit among so many generation web pages, we are facing ZXCVBN that will be able to check the password you are generating in your mind. It acts exactly the same as some registration forms that specify its security at the bottom of the password with a color scale.

It is really simple to use, since you simply have to write the password you are thinking of in the box. At the moment an analysis of this will appear to know if it is finally safe or notand even the time it will take to discover it.

1Password Strong Password Generator





1Password is known by all to be one of the most secure vaults out there to be able to collect information about all logins. In this case it costs with a generator that allows to do the opposite action, to the power generate random or easy-to-remember passwords choosing the length and also if you want to integrate numbers or symbols.

Strong Password Generator





Strong Password allows you to generate personalized passwords, choosing whether you want to enter letters, numbers or symbols, as well as its length. But what is really interesting in this regard is that a QR code can be jointly generated so that the camera of your device can recognize the password and enter it in the different forms.

HSXKPasswd





This password generator stands out for being open source and under the FreeBSD license. Its graphical interface is not very attractive, but yes it is very customizable. It has numerous functions to choose how you want the password to be, finally being able to generate several passwords simultaneously.