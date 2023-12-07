The Sixteen Best Movies You Can Watch Right Now On Amazon Prime Video:

Within the last few years, Prime Video has released some really great movies that you can watch. There are a lot of different movies on Prime’s streaming service, from heartbreaking plays to intense action movies. Some of these movies have gotten great reviews from both audiences and critics.

The number of movies available on Prime Video has grown so big that it’s a bit confusing. At identical time, movies that come with a Prime membership often change their status and can only be rented or bought.

Cassandro:

The speaker of the low-rent wrestling match shrugs and says, “The exotico has lost, like always.” This doesn’t bother Saúl too much because he’s “the runt” and has his own problems.

This comedy-drama by Roger Ross Williams is based on a real story, and one of the things that makes it fun is how full of lucha libre lore it is. The customs, characters, and language that give this world its life are all there.

As an openly gay wrestler, Saúl comes up with a new character that is very theatrical: an exotico, yes, “but he wins.” Williams skillfully dramatizes how this image as well as his success with it change everything. He follows the typical sports-underdog plot, but the movie stands out because of how happy and kind it is.

Polite Society:

Adding some martial arts with the help of wires and pulleys, like in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, can make any movie better, don’t you think? In Nida Manzoor’s action comedy We Are Lady Parts, there is a young British-Pakistani woman who wants to be a stuntwoman and thinks that her sister’s upcoming wedding to a hot guy might hide the fact that her future in-laws have bad intentions.

As you might expect, this leads to a few Shaolin fight scenes, a plot that goes in a lot of different directions but stays true to its crazy style, and a sweet main story regarding the love between two sisters.

Midsommar:

Midsommar was a story regarding a woman’s way of coping with deep sadness and feeling. It was directed and written by Ari Aster. Dani as well as Christian are an American couple who can’t really get close because Dani has been through a lot of pain.

Both of them choose to go see their friend within Sweden, which is famous for its legendary Midsummer event. When Dani takes part in the community’s rituals, what starts out as a sweet place to hang out in the forest turns into something very upsetting.

Midsommar is a very scary movie, even though it takes place in broad daylight and has close-ups of flowers and other vivid images.

Florence Pugh does an amazing job as Dani, who lives within a nightmare and lets her sadness and madness get worse because of where she is. Along with Aster’s steady-cam style, the movie is a gem thanks to its beautiful outfits and flowers.

Silver Dollar Road:

In the beginning of Raoul Peck’s new documentary, Gertrude Reels talks about her father’s last words: “No matter what, don’t let the white man have my land.” A 65-acre plot of land within Carteret County, North Carolina, has been the subject of a long and complicated court case for many years.

Not all development happens in cities. Peck’s “intimate portrait” follows this family via years of wrongdoing and fighting, showing how angry they are.

Totally Killer:

This original movie from the trustworthy Nahnatchka Khan, the director of Don’t Trust the B—- within Apt. 23, Always Be My Maybe, as well as Fresh Off the Boat, stars Kiernan Shipka from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. It’s a funny scary movie.

Jamie, played by Shipka, goes back in time to 1987, around the time that a crazy person in a mask followed and killed her mom’s friends. What does she do? Despite the possibility that Back to the Future will erase her existence, she tries to stop the killings with the help of her mom when she was a teenager.

Jurassic Park:

Even though the 1990s were crazy, they also gave us some of the best brands ever, so we’re not really upset about that.

Jurassic Park is based on the following premise: Alan Grant as well as Ellie Sattler are two fossil hunters who go on a special tour of John Hammond’s new theme park with real dinosaurs that were brought to life using DNA from prehistoric dinosaurs.

When the power goes out, though, the park’s gates can’t keep the snakes in. Steven Spielberg made the best movie thriller of the 2000s, and it’s still great. From the science facts of how people brought dinosaurs back to life to the moral issues surrounding technology, the movie talks about things that are still important today.

The early CGI should also be praised for making pictures of impossible situations look like they were real. There are also famous parts in Jurassic Park, like when the T-Rex is shown.

Tár:

Cate Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, a famous music conductor, composer, and teacher, whose life and career start to fall apart around her in this “cruelly elegant, elegantly cruel” character study by writer and director Todd Field.

Blanchett received a nomination for an Oscar last year for best actress for her powerful performance as a woman whose greatness has long hidden her many flaws.

Nina Hoss is great as the partner who has been seeing someone for a long time and can’t take it anymore. Field tells the chilling, gripping story of Lydia’s fall from grace with a welcome amount of psychological depth.

Sitting In Bars With Cake:

As a way to escape the real world and meet new people, two friends bring cakes to bars. But when one of them gets a terrible illness, their lives change.

Based on a true story, this book has been dubbed Beaches for today’s kids, so you know what you can anticipate: friendship between women, love, and a lot of crying. This is meant for a certain group of people; you know who you are.

Moneyball:

Bennett Miller directed the sports biopic movie Moneyball. It’s based on the true story of Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team, who just wanted to make the team better.

But he didn’t trust old ways of choosing anymore. So, he comes up with a way to find new possibilities with the help of Yale graduate Peter Brand. This method uses statistical thought and computer models.

Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Chris Pratt, as well as Philip Seymour Hoffman are just a few of the amazing actors that director Bennett Miller has put together to make this unique and exciting sports drama.

The stars give their acts a sense of warmth and charm. With its fast-paced visual storytelling as well as heart-pounding passion, the movie tells a groundbreaking front office story and shows that faith can beat all chances.

The Accused:

In this harsh but necessary drama, Jodie Foster got her first Oscar for her powerful performance as a woman who has been raped. The movie is hard to watch because it keeps dramatizing the attack, but it does offer some hope or relief, and it makes you think deeply about duty, abuse, and blaming the victim.

Foster’s work is truly amazing. Her character is realistic and full of details, and she doesn’t try too hard to be liked or get pity. Our reviewer thought it was a satisfying comedy all the way through.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves:

You shouldn’t just roll the dice and hope for a good time when you watch the popular tabletop role-playing game come to life. The plot of this movie is always interesting, with a good mix of adventure, action, fun, and special effects.

Chris Pine’s rogue is on the run with other D&D classes in search of a weird object. Michelle Rodriguez’s barbarian, Justice Smith’s sorcerer, Sophia Lillis’s shapeshifting druid, and Regé-Jean Page’s knight are also with him. Because it’s just for fun, everyone is able to enjoy it, even if they have no idea what a liquid cube is.

10 Things I Hate About You:

In the 1990s, people were very proud of how well they could adapt a standard Shakespeare play to current times. When 10 Things I Hate About You starts, Cameron James is the new kid at Padua High School. He is blown away by Bianca Stratford’s beauty and wants to ask her to go on a date.

However, Bianca can’t go on a date until her snarky sister Kat goes on one too. So Cameron pays Patrick Verona, the bad boy of the school, to like her.

In this classic rom-com from the 1990s, Julia Stiles as well as Heather Ledgers play the lead roles. The movie is directed through Gil Junger. Their relationship shines via the screen, making their personalities famous and easy to remember.

No matter if it’s the school dance, the surprise song, the fashion, or the rebellious spirit, 10 Things I Hate About You has always been a source of romance.

All The President’s Men:

This great book from 1976 by Alan J. Pakula carefully describes the early days of Watergate, including the crime, the cover-up, as well as the scandal that brought down President Nixon. Bob Woodward as well as Carl Bernstein were the first to break down how that story was reported in their 1974 book.

Aside from hiring Robert Redford as well as Dustin Hoffman as the team, Pakula and scriptwriter William Goldman refused to make this very un-Hollywood story more glamorous. Instead, they focused on the boring job of shoe-leather reporting instead of the dramatic fall of the president.

No matter how hard it is to work with these reporters as well as wait through what seems like an endless stream of locked doors, dead ends, and “non-denial denials,” the payoff is worth it.

M3GAN:

AI is going to kill everyone! First, though, it is going to be our closest companion. Based on the idea alone, M3GAN is about a prototype real toy doll that does everything it can to protect the child who owns it.

The movie 2022 looks like stinky trash, but Blumhouse smartly leans into silliness to make a sharp spoof of technology and shopping. It’s rated PG-13, which means it’s good for young teens as well as older kids. If you want a little more blood, you can watch the unrated version instead.

Twilight:

In Twilight, Bella moves to the small, dark, and cold town of Forks alongside her dad after her mom goes on a trip with her new husband. When she gets there, she meets Edward Cullen, who is mysterious and good-looking, and Jacob, who seems to be his greatest enemy.

pulled between the two, but still caught up in the beautiful world of werewolves and vampires. She has to decide what she wants. It’s true that The Twilight Saga was a series that has aged such as fine wine, even though the movie didn’t wow fans during the 2000s because it was so overused.

Teenagers of all ages were thrilled when Stephanie Meyer’s best-selling fantasy books were turned into a full-on movie series.

On screen, Robert Pattinson as well as Christine Stewart have great chemistry. Twilight isn’t just a romance it’s a story that explores the universal needs to grow up and find a place where you fit, all set against the background of a magical journey.

Sound Of Metal:

This heartbreaking drama from writer as well as director Darius Marder stars Riz Ahmed as Ruben, a drummer whose whole life is turned upside down when he suddenly loses all of his hearing. His music, his relationship, and ultimately his sense of self-worth are all thrown into chaos.

Even when he’s with other people, Ruben quickly goes from feeling alone to being self-conscious, then to doubting himself, and finally to destroying himself. In the end, “Sound of Metal” is less regarding finding a fix and more about finding peace within oneself.

It’s quiet and observational, and Marder does a great job of staying away from clichés and taking turns that are both satisfying as well as moving. Our reviewer liked how unique the film’s style was.