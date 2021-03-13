“The Sixth Sense” Confirms Plans For 2nd Season With Original Cast

tvN’s “The Sixth Sense” is gearing up for a second spherical of trying to find the reality!

On March 12, an trade consultant reported that the second season of the variability present will proceed with the identical unique members Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Jun So Min, Jessi, and Lovelyz’s Mijoo.

In response, tvN confirmed, “The staff behind ‘The Sixth Sense’ will maintain their first shoot on the finish of April. The published schedule is undecided, and the forged will stay the identical as the primary season.”

For the reason that premiere of the primary season final September, this system showcased nice chemistry among the many forged members as they went via missions of figuring out what’s actual and what’s not.

Keep tuned for updates on the brand new season!

