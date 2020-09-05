“The Sixth Sense” PD Shares What To Look Forward To As The Cast Members Grow Closer

Jung Chul Min, the manufacturing director (PD) of the brand new tvN selection present “The Sixth Sense,” shared what viewers can stay up for because the present goes on.

“The Sixth Sense” is a present through which 5 solid members and one visitor go to uncommon locations and meet uncommon individuals and have to make use of their “sixth sense” to guess which is actual and that are faux. It stars Yoo Jae Suk, Jun So Min, Jessi, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and Oh Na Ra.

On September 3, the present premiered to a median nationwide viewership score of three.2 %. PD Jung Chul Min mentioned, “I’m nonetheless getting used to it. Folks round me are telling me, ‘It’s a very good begin,’ so I’m feeling safe. Yoo Jae Suk determined to look on the present as a result of of the setup and the members, however since he was additionally serving to me out, I used to be decided to work onerous and never let him down. I haven’t spoken with him after the viewership scores got here out, however I’ll focus on with him what we are able to do to take issues additional.”

One of many charms of the primary episode was seeing the solid come collectively. Jung Chul Min mentioned, “Yoo Jae Suk has a tough time. However he additionally has quite a lot of enjoyable on set. It’s enjoyable to look at. Ranging from episode two, the feminine solid members’ chemistry improves daily. There’s quite a lot of enjoyable available in watching how Yoo Jae Suk is caught within the center, making an attempt to adapt. He is scared of what’s going to occur as soon as the feminine solid members are all buddies.”

Jung Chul Min labored with Yoo Jae Suk and Jun So Min on SBS’s “Operating Man” previously. He mentioned, “I labored with the identical writers in ‘Village Survival, the Eight.’ The VJs are people who Yoo Jae Suk has labored with for a very long time. There are variations within the system, however I can’t say that it’s that a lot completely different on tvN than in different places. Since I used to be the one who transferred lately and am nonetheless adapting, he’s the one who’s being cautious and respectful of me.”

The PD additionally talked concerning the relationship between Jessi and Yoo Jae Suk. “The applications that I make rely lots on the chemistry of the solid members, so it’s essential to have a look at their personalities,” he mentioned. “I met Jessi by Yoo Jae Suk’s suggestion, however not like her public picture, she’s a really sort and candy particular person. She and Yoo Jae Suk worth one another very a lot. That’s why they’re capable of argue on the present with out being uncomfortable with one another.”

Take a look at “Village Survival, the Eight” on Viki:

Watch Now

Supply (1)