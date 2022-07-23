The small unannounced game that Ubisoft delayed yesterday is Assassin’s Creed Rift, according to Bloomberg

Jason Schreier, a renowned journalist, has confirmed that it was the small game that was unannounced.

Jason Schreier has shared information through Bloomberg that indicates that the title of Assassin’s Creed Rift that they were developing It has been delayed. The Ubisoft office in Bordeaux has expressly requested more time to develop the title because its progress is so far behind schedule, a person familiar with Ubisoft’s projects tells Jason Schreier.

The game was planned launch in February 2023but they have postponed until spring of that same year. In this way, the fiscal plan of the French company is changed, since it wanted to launch this title for this fiscal year which ends in March 2023, and it will have to launch it for the next period.

Yesterday we already commented that Ubisoft delayed Avatar and another small and unannounced game, since the latter is about Assassin’s Creed Rift. Surely at the Ubisoft event this September we will see more of Rift, and maybe some Assassin’s Creed Infinity too. In addition, it should also be noted that they canceled 4 games, two of them Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontline and two others unannounced.

Initially Assassin’s Creed Rift was intended to be released as an expansion of Assassin’s Creed Vallhala, but was considered a standalone game for fill in the meager pitches that Ubisoft has for this fiscal year. In this way, the only two releases left for Ubisoft this year are Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones whose development was quite complex.