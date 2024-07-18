The Smashing Machine Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world has produced many legendary fighters, but few have left as indelible a mark as Mark Kerr. Known as “The Smashing Machine” for his devastating power and relentless fighting style, Kerr’s story is one of triumph, struggle, and redemption.

This extraordinary tale is set to captivate audiences on the big screen in the highly anticipated biographical sports drama “The Smashing Machine.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Benny Safdie and starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the lead role, “The Smashing Machine” promises to be a raw and unflinching look at the life of one of MMA’s most iconic figures.

From his meteoric rise in the early days of the UFC to his battles with addiction and personal demons, Kerr’s journey is a testament to the human spirit and the power of perseverance. As anticipation builds for this powerful film, let’s dive deeper into what we can expect from “The Smashing Machine.”

The Smashing Machine Release Date:

As of now, an official release date for “The Smashing Machine” has not been announced. The film is currently in production, with filming beginning on May 21, 2024.

Given the typical timeline for major studio productions, it’s reasonable to expect the movie to hit theaters sometime in 2025.

The production schedule for “The Smashing Machine” runs until August 1, 2024, and includes locations in Vancouver, Los Angeles, New Mexico, and Tokyo.

This extensive filming period suggests that the filmmakers are committed to capturing the full scope of Mark Kerr’s story, from his early days in the American Midwest to his legendary fights in Japan’s PRIDE Fighting Championships.

The Smashing Machine Storyline:

“The Smashing Machine” will focus on the life and career of Mark Kerr, a former wrestler and mixed martial artist who dominated the early days of MMA. The film will explore Kerr’s journey in 2000, a pivotal time in both his career and personal life.

This was when Kerr was at the height of his fighting prowess and grappling with the dark side of fame and success.

The storyline will delve into Kerr’s struggles with addiction, a battle that threatened to derail both his career and his life.

It will showcase the intense physical and mental toll of competing at the highest levels of a brutal sport and the pressures that come with being one of the most feared fighters on the planet.

At the heart of the story is Kerr’s relationship with his wife, Dawn Staples, played by Emily Blunt. Their tumultuous bond is an emotional anchor for the film, highlighting the personal cost of Kerr’s pursuit of greatness in the ring.

Through this intimate lens, “The Smashing Machine” aims to paint a nuanced portrait of a complex man, exploring themes of ambition, sacrifice, and the search for identity in a world of violence.

The Smashing Machine List of Cast Members:

Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr

Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples

Lyndsey Gavin as Elizabeth Coleman

Oleksandr Usyk as Igor Vovchanchyn

Bas Rutten as himself

Ryan Bader as Mark Coleman

Satoshi Ishii as Enson Inoue

Yoko Hamamura as Kazuyuki Fujita

Paul Cheng as Masaaki Satake

Cyborg Abreu as Fábio Gurgel

Zoe Kosovic as McKenzie Coleman

The Smashing Machine Creators Team:

At the helm of “The Smashing Machine” is writer-director Benny Safdie, one half of the acclaimed Safdie brothers filmmaking duo.

Known for their gritty, intense dramas like “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time,” Benny Safdie brings a unique vision to this project. This marks his first solo directorial effort without his brother Josh, signaling an exciting new chapter in his career.

The film is being produced by a powerhouse team that includes Dwayne Johnson and his longtime business partner, Dany Garcia, through their Seven Bucks Productions banner. Johnson’s investment underscores his deep commitment to bringing Mark Kerr’s story to the screen with authenticity and respect.

Benny Safdie, Eli Bush, and David Koplan are joining them as producers are joining them as producers, each bringing their expertise to the project.

The involvement of A24 as a production company and distributor adds another layer of prestige to the film, given the studio’s track record of producing critically acclaimed and artistically daring films.

Behind the camera, cinematographer Maceo Bishop will capture the raw energy of the fight scenes and the intimate moments of Kerr’s life. The film’s score will be composed by Nala Sinephro, whose music will undoubtedly play a crucial role in setting the story’s emotional tone.

Where to Watch The Smashing Machine?

As “The Smashing Machine” is still in production, specific details about where to watch the film have not been announced. However, given that A24 is distributing the movie, we can make some educated guesses about its potential release strategy.

A24 typically releases its films theatrically before making them available on streaming platforms. Given the high-profile nature of “The Smashing Machine” and its potential for broad appeal, it’s likely that the film will have a wide theatrical release.

After its theatrical run, the movie will likely become available on various video-on-demand platforms for rental or purchase.

The Smashing Machine Trailer Release Date:

No official trailer release date has been announced for “The Smashing Machine.” Typically, for a primary film production like this, the first teaser trailer is released about 6-8 months before the film’s premiere, with a full trailer following a few months later.

Since filming is set to wrap up in August 2024, we might expect to see the first footage from “The Smashing Machine” in late 2024 or early 2025. This timeline would align with a potential theatrical release in mid to late 2025.

However, it’s important to note that these are speculative dates, and the actual trailer release will depend on the film’s post-production schedule and the studio’s marketing strategy.

The Smashing Machine Final Words:

“The Smashing Machine” represents a unique convergence of talent and subject matter that has the potential to redefine the sports biopic genre. With Dwayne Johnson’s star power, Benny Safdie’s directorial vision, and Mark Kerr’s compelling true story at its core, this film promises to be a powerful exploration of the human spirit and the price of greatness.

As we await more details about the film’s release, one thing is sure: “The Smashing Machine” will offer audiences a raw, unflinching look at the world of professional fighting and the personal battles that rage both inside and outside the ring.

Whether you’re a fan of MMA, a follower of Dwayne Johnson’s career, or simply someone who appreciates powerful storytelling, this film should be on your radar. Mark Kerr’s journey is one of triumph, tragedy, and, ultimately, redemption—a story that resonates far beyond the confines of the octagon and speaks to the universal human experience.