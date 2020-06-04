The Snyder Cut’s Darkseid Actor Reveals How He Played The Iconic Villain In Justice League

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

After years of campaigning and crowdfunding, The Snyder Minimize of Justice League is lastly changing into a actuality. HBO Max is giving Zack Snyder hundreds of thousands to finish his unique imaginative and prescient for the blockbuster, which ended up being severely altered after he departed the challenge on account of a household tragedy. Snyder was making an attempt to do a ton of world-building with Justice League, most of which ended up on the chopping room flooring. This contains the introduction of Darkseid, and now the actor who performed Darkseid has spoken to what it was like taking part in the villain.