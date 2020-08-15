The Social Community: 10 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Facebook Movie

Jonah Hill Was Thought-about For The Sean Parker Function Earlier than Justin Timberlake Got here Into The Image

It’s onerous to see anybody however Justin Timberlake because the cocky and influential founding father of Napster Sean Parker in The Social Community, however there was a time when Jonah Hill was within the working for the function. Throughout a 2018 look on The Invoice Simmons Podcast, nonetheless, the star of 2011’s Moneyball (additionally written by Aaron Sorkin) revealed that though the studio actually wished him to get the function, the choice finally got here all the way down to David Fincher who finally thought Timberlake was the higher match. And though Hill would not harbor any sick will in the direction of the director for passing him over, he’s nonetheless bummed about all of it these years later as a result of he actually likes the film.