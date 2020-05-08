General News

The Social Network Commentary Monitor: 10 Years Later

May 8, 2020
The Social Network | Columbia Footage

Welcome to ReelBlend’s first ever commentary observe! We put out a ballot so that you can assist us resolve the place we’d we begin, and we ended up with a doozy, David Fincher’s The Social Network.

Get pleasure from our ideas on the movie and filmmaking because it unfolds, hear some nice tales from varied interviews and experiences we have had with the forged, and extra.

As that is our first time with a commentary observe like this, we particularly wish to know your ideas. How did we do? What did you want? What did you need extra of? What did you need much less of?

Remember to subscribe to the present on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts, together with YouTube!

      Gabe studied Movie & Images at Webster College. He at present spends his free time wanting like a idiot attempting to play Ice Hockey (a not too long ago acquired interest), taking part in video video games, and watching each film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Dwayne, when you’re studying this…he sends his love.

