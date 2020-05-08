The Social Network Commentary Monitor: 10 Years Later

Go away a Remark
Welcome to ReelBlend’s first ever commentary observe! We put out a ballot so that you can assist us resolve the place we’d we begin, and we ended up with a doozy, David Fincher’s The Social Network.
Get pleasure from our ideas on the movie and filmmaking because it unfolds, hear some nice tales from varied interviews and experiences we have had with the forged, and extra.
As that is our first time with a commentary observe like this, we particularly wish to know your ideas. How did we do? What did you want? What did you need extra of? What did you need much less of?
