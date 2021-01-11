The “soft touch” that drove fans crazy, a triple and a football luxury: Campazzo’s pearls in Denver’s win over the Knicks

Compacto Campazzo en Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks

Less than 24 hours after having achieved an extensive and solid performance in the victory against Philadelphia 76ers, Facundo Campazzo he had action again with the shirt of Denver Nuggets. This time, the Argentine base team won by 114-89 Over the New York Knicks in the mythical Madison Square Garden and the Cordovan returned to speak with his contributions and his impudence on the field.

As usual, Campazzo started the game on the substitute bench, but soon had action. His score in the game was opened in the second quarter: he received the ball, made a detour and went back into the painted area with a change of pace that left his marker behind to subtly score a double. “It’s even prettier in slow motion,” they noted in Denver.

But not only the talent in basketball is what draws the attention of the Argentine. From the official Denver Nuggets account on Twitter, they shared an image that shows that the point guard also has soccer skills. In the video, He is seen lifting the ball with his cue, in a typical ‘Jueguito’ or Freestyle action. “Just kickin ‘it” was the message of the franchise, a phrase that plays between the meaning of the word Kick (kick) and the phrase Kickin’ it (have fun, relax).

Campazzo played 14 minutes against the Knicks (Elsa / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)

A few minutes later, Campazzo again showed his facet as a great 3-point shooter (something that had already been seen against the Minnesota Timberwolves). After an assistance of PJ Dozier, added three points that allowed his team to considerably extend the lead before the halftime break.

It was another good day for Facu, which ended with 14 minutes (came from adding 17 before Philadelphia), five points, two assists (a “whiplash” for JaMychal Green) and two rebounds. The top scorer of the match was Julius Randle, with 29, in the local team. Nikola Jokic he did the same for the Nuggets, with 22 points.

The team of Michael Malone, who now has a 5-5 record for the season, will remain a few more days in New York as next Tuesday he will face Brooklyn Nets in search of a new triumph.

